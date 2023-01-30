ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Southern Colorado officials urge extra caution in dangerous cold

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News they have not responded to any cold weather deaths as temperatures reach single digits. Still, they are urging everyone to remain cautious as temperatures are expected to drop even more Monday night. They say single digit temperatures can be...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 dogs die in fire south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night in the Security area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Security south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. and crews reportedly arrived on scene in less than a minute. Road closures were put in place along Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive as firefighters responded to the call. The actual fire was in the 500 block of Marquette Drive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Standoff in Security-Widefield

WATCH: Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. 1 killed in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash closes southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle, reopened just after 5 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash forced the closure of southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Just before 4 p.m. the highway was closed near Circle Drive. Just after 4 p.m. one lane was opened. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, one person was trapped in one vehicle for a period of time. That person was extricated and taken to the hospital, details on how severe their injuries are were not immediately available.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pedestrian hit by car south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was turning off of Las Vegas onto Tejon and hit a man in the crosswalk. Officers on scene told 11 News they were still looking for good witnesses to the crash and had not established who was at fault. At the time of this writing, no one has been cited.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Water main break leads to flooding, ice-coated roads in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break has shut down part of major roadway in Pueblo due to unsafe water conditions. Pueblo Water Works confirmed a private line at EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel broke late Tuesday night, leading to flooding on Northern Avenue between Santa Fe Avenue and Santa Fe Drive. Due to the sub-freezing temperatures overnight, the water quickly turned to ice.
PUEBLO, CO
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs eatery welcomes four new food vendors in 2023

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Well, a food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, has big news for 2023. They are featuring four new food vendors!. Food halls, a growing trend in the last decade, are a hub of activity often centered around several restaurant concepts with a shared dining space. In 2022, The Well's inaugural year, the eatery offered burgers (Noble Burger), street tacos & posole (Kumbala), and Asian fusion cuisine (Dun Sun).
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

