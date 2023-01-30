Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO