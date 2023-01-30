Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, will be 49ers starting QB next season | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Who should Nick Saban hire to fill BOTH coordinator positions? | Number One College Football Show
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on the best candidates for both offensive and defensive coordinator positions at Alabama. Will Nick Saban hire someone from outside of his coaching tree?
FOX Sports
Can Texans get Alabama’s Bryce Young at No. 2? AFC South mock draft
The 2022 NFL season isn't quite over yet — Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles is Feb. 12 (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) — but most teams, including all those in the AFC South, have shifted focus to 2023. Draft prep...
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson breaks down why Jalen Hurts & Lamar Jackson are Top 5 NFL QBs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Chad Johnson to list his Top 5 NFL QBs. Chad list Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the best QBs in the NFL. Noticeably missing from Chad's list is Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
FOX Sports
Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day
The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
FOX Sports
Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback talent ever? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback talent ever. Payton looks back to his coaching career and explains Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly is what sets him apart and is also his greatest gift.
FOX Sports
Why Nick is nervous for his Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?
The Eagles thoroughly beat down the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles facing Nick’s Chiefs in the Super Bowl Nick explains he is nervous ahead of the matchup. Nick believes the Eagles won their title game because of Brock Purdy’s injury but explains they were the better team in that matchup before Purdy’s early exit. Nick looks to the Chiefs defensive performance in the AFC Championship game and explains they played their part in the win.
FOX Sports
Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tennessee up to No. 2
Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked...
FOX Sports
Eagles showed their smart play in NFC Championship Game win vs. 49ers | THE HERD
The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles dominated the QB-depleted San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Philly's defense forced three turnovers and the run game rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns. Brock Purdy injured his UCL and Josh Johnson left the game due to a concussion. Colin Cowherd reacts to the Eagles victory and advancing to Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Primed for Milestone 10th Super Bowl With Star-Studded Cast of Dynamic Voices Telling the Story of Super Bowl LVII
Critically Acclaimed Duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to Call First Super Bowl Anchored by Award-Winning Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. FOX Deportes Set to Broadcast Fourth Super Bowl Featuring Alejandro Villanueva, Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada and Rodolfo Landeros. FOX SUPER BOWL LVII PREGAME Features NFL Hall of...
FOX Sports
49ers QB Brock Purdy reportedly out at least 6 months after tearing UCL
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow in Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will likely need surgery, the NFL Network reported Monday. Purdy is seeking a second opinion on the elbow while he and the team are hoping that he...
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers call out NBA referees after missed call leads to loss vs. Celtics | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James was up in arms over the weekend after referees missed a foul call on LeBron’s potential game-winning layup in regulation against the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers would go on to lose in overtime. The referees association tweeted yesterday admitting the mistake saying quote, “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is a Top 5 QB of all-time according to Nick's latest QB tiers | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach praise of Patrick Mahomes. Veach said the win vs. Cincinnati Bengals “adds to his [Mahomes] already great legacy.”
FOX Sports
Alabama, Georgia & Ohio State sign top players on 2023 National Signing Day | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed how many top players were signed to power 5 programs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners signed top players. Joel goes onto explain how player ranking are made and analyzed the highest player ratings in the 2023 recruiting class, with the Alabama and the Georgia leading the pack.
FOX Sports
Duke-North Carolina and USC-UCLA headline the best rivalries in College Basketball | CBB on FOX
FOX Sports’ Andy Katz shares his three tiers of the best rivalries in college basketball. Duke-North Carolina headline tier one along with USC-UCLA, with tier two and three featuring Kentucky- Louisville and Providence-Rhode Island.
Comments / 0