Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
FOX Sports
Alabama, Georgia & Ohio State sign top players on 2023 National Signing Day | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed how many top players were signed to power 5 programs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners signed top players. Joel goes onto explain how player ranking are made and analyzed the highest player ratings in the 2023 recruiting class, with the Alabama and the Georgia leading the pack.
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Getting Turned Down
It's not often that assistants turn down the chance to work with Nick Saban and the mighty Crimson Tide, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday. According to The Athletic's Christian Caple, "After interviewing at Alabama yesterday for their OC job and receiving an offer, Ryan Grubb has decided to ...
Alabama Reportedly Meeting With Notable Offensive Coordinator
Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien returned to the New England Patriots to work the same role. According to Chris Fetters of247Sports, the Crimson Tide will meet with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to discuss the open position. Grubb led Fresno State to the ...
Washington's Ryan Grubb Makes Decision On Alabama Offensive Coordinator Job
Ryan Grubb, the Washington Huskies' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, had been thought of as a leading candidate for Alabama's OC job. We learned yesterday that Nick Saban had met with Grubb, and reportedly traveled to Washington to do so. Despite Saban's best efforts, Grubb ...
Sophomore Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique Wilkins, lands a pair of SEC offers
There is a current trend of talented high school prospects with NBA bloodlines and Jacob Wilkins is another name to monitor on the national scale. The 6-foot-7 sophomore small forward from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, Wilkins is the son of former nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins. Last week, Wilkins earned his...
Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Has Passed Away
Sad news from Birmingham native and comedian Rickey Smiley came today as he posted a video sharing that his son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away. In the video posted to his Instagram account, Rickey Smiley shared,. "I just have bad news this morning. I'm on my way to the airport...
14-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Monday night. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham […]
wbrc.com
Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The tragic case from Memphis has WBRC digging deeper on your rights, during a traffic stop, here in Alabama. WBRC spoke with Birmingham criminal defense attorney, Roger Appell, and he said that you still have rights and protections while driving a car, but you need to pull over if you see the flashing lights, even if you don’t feel like you’ve done anything.
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
wtva.com
Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
Commercial Dispatch
Three charged after pumping city fuel into private vehicle
Three men were arrested on embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispensing station Monday. Michael Kennedy Williams, 19, and Deountray Roby, 22, were arrested on scene after the two were seen pumping fuel at the city garage on College Street into a private vehicle, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said in a press release.
Comments / 0