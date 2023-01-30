ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FOX Sports

Alabama, Georgia & Ohio State sign top players on 2023 National Signing Day | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed how many top players were signed to power 5 programs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners signed top players. Joel goes onto explain how player ranking are made and analyzed the highest player ratings in the 2023 recruiting class, with the Alabama and the Georgia leading the pack.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Getting Turned Down

It's not often that assistants turn down the chance to work with Nick Saban and the mighty Crimson Tide, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday. According to The Athletic's Christian Caple, "After interviewing at Alabama yesterday for their OC job and receiving an offer, Ryan Grubb has decided to ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

14-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Monday night. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The tragic case from Memphis has WBRC digging deeper on your rights, during a traffic stop, here in Alabama. WBRC spoke with Birmingham criminal defense attorney, Roger Appell, and he said that you still have rights and protections while driving a car, but you need to pull over if you see the flashing lights, even if you don’t feel like you’ve done anything.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three charged after pumping city fuel into private vehicle

Three men were arrested on embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispensing station Monday. Michael Kennedy Williams, 19, and Deountray Roby, 22, were arrested on scene after the two were seen pumping fuel at the city garage on College Street into a private vehicle, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said in a press release.
COLUMBUS, MS

