Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump

European Stocks Open Higher as Markets Await Fed's Latest Rate Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened higher Wednesday with investors keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in morning trade after two sessions of losses. The health-care and financial...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Gold Demand Surged to an 11-Year High in 2022 on ‘Colossal' Central Bank Buying
Annual gold demand jumped 18% to 4,741 tons (excluding over-the-counter or OTC trading) across the year. That's the largest annual figure since 2011, fueled by record fourth-quarter demand of 1,337 tons. Key to the surge was a 55-year high of 1,136 tons bought by central banks across the year. Gold...
The U.S. Fed's Smaller Rate Hike Brings Dollar Strength Closer to Its End
The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow
Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
Adani Losses Top $100 Billion in Wake of Hindenburg Research Report
Adani Group losses have now surpassed $100 billion since the Jan. 24 publication of a scathing short seller's report. Market turmoil pushed Adani Enterprises to call off its intended $2.5 billion sale share. India's Adani conglomerate deepened market losses to exceed $100 billion on Thursday, which have snowballed since a...
Facebook-Parent Meta Announces $40 Billion Stock Buyback
Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40...
OPEC+ Committee Recommends No Change in Oil Output Policy at Virtual Meeting
The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which tracks the alliance's compliance with its output quota, convened digitally on Wednesday. The JMMC will next meet on April 3, one delegate said. A technical committee of the influential OPEC+ oil producers' coalition has made no recommendation to change the group's existing production...
Professor Who Predicted the ‘Great Resignation' Says Quits Will Plateau in 2023—Here's Why
The "great resignation" will soon grind to a halt. Last year, more than 4 million people left their jobs each month in the U.S. — but in 2023, there will be less job hopping and fewer counteroffers as the demand for talent and supply of available workers evens out.
More Than 13,000 Nigerian Residents Take Shell to Court Over Oil Spills
The claim from 11,317 people and 17 institutions in the Niger Delta area of Ogale was filed last week, according to Leigh Day, the U.K. law firm representing the plaintiffs. The action follows individual claims from 2,335 people in the smaller Nigerian community of Bille, which were issued at the High Court in 2015.
Iran Accuses Israel of Launching Drone Attack on Weapons Facility
Israel has not commented on the allegations, but reports have cited unnamed senior intelligence officials as saying that the strike was the work of Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency. The attack is the latest incident in a long-running shadow war between arch-enemies Israel and Iran. Iran's government is accusing Israel of...
