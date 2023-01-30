ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago
NBC San Diego

South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History

South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Rate Hike Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, as well as some economic data in the region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.33% to close at 7,501.7. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.07% to end at 27,346.88...
NBC San Diego

A Potential U.S. Ban on Investment in Chinese Tech Could Hurt These Sectors

"If there were a strict investment ban on US investors, it could create a significant supply of shares over the grace period and hence potential large volatility in the near term," Bank of America's Hong Kong-based research analysts said in a note Tuesday. Politico reported last week the White House...
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
NBC San Diego

Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
NBC San Diego

Gautam Adani Calls Off $2.5 Billion Equity Sale as Regulatory Concerns Grow

Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, withdrew Adani Enterprises' $2.5 billion share offering. Shares of Adani Enterprise were routed, falling 28% on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Gautam Adani announced he's scrapping his firm's $2.5 billion equity sale. He withdrew the offering for shares in Adani Enterprises, the flagship of...
NBC San Diego

Chip Stocks Rally on Optimistic AMD Earnings and Fed's Signal That Inflation Is Easing

Semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Broadcom rose on Wednesday after positive AMD earnings on Tuesday. The stocks also gained momentum following the Federal Reserve's decision to increase the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage point. Although the Fed said it expects ongoing rate increases, it also said that inflation...
NBC San Diego

Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow

Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC San Diego

Saudi Aramco Backs Brooklyn-Based Startup Turning Ammonia Into Fuel

In the race to find cleaner fuels, the heavy duty transportation sector is woefully behind because batteries don't have enough juice to power trucks and ships. Enter ammonia. New technology and new companies are working on turning ammonia into hydrogen to power tractors, trucks and even ships. The heavy duty...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC San Diego

2022 Was the ‘Real Year of the Great Resignation,' Says Economist

About 50.5 million people quit their jobs in 2022, besting the prior record set in 2021, according to the federal JOLTS report. The pandemic-era trend of elevated voluntary departures came to be known as the Great Resignation. Most people quit to take new jobs, not to leave the workforce altogether....
NBC San Diego

A Side Hustle That ‘Feels Like a Paid Vacation': These 20-Somethings Make Money Ice Skating Through Europe and Asia

When Lila Werner quit her job to become a professional ice skater, she didn't do it for cash. She did it for a paid trip to Saudi Arabia. This winter, the 27-year-old — who previously worked as an experiential coordinator for companies like Dell in Austin, Texas — was paid 5,000 euros (roughly equivalent to $5,450) for seven weeks of skating, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
AUSTIN, TX

