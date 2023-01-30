Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History
South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Rate Hike Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, as well as some economic data in the region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.33% to close at 7,501.7. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.07% to end at 27,346.88...
NBC San Diego
A Potential U.S. Ban on Investment in Chinese Tech Could Hurt These Sectors
"If there were a strict investment ban on US investors, it could create a significant supply of shares over the grace period and hence potential large volatility in the near term," Bank of America's Hong Kong-based research analysts said in a note Tuesday. Politico reported last week the White House...
NBC San Diego
Iron Ore Prices Could Rally as One Leading Producer Remains Reluctant to Share, Analyst Says
Exports of iron ore out of India are set to remain low as the world's fourth-largest producer reserves more of the commodity for its domestic use, according to commodity intelligence service Kpler. "Indian iron ore exports … have really come off in the last few months. And that is quite...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
NBC San Diego
Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
NBC San Diego
Gautam Adani Calls Off $2.5 Billion Equity Sale as Regulatory Concerns Grow
Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, withdrew Adani Enterprises' $2.5 billion share offering. Shares of Adani Enterprise were routed, falling 28% on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Gautam Adani announced he's scrapping his firm's $2.5 billion equity sale. He withdrew the offering for shares in Adani Enterprises, the flagship of...
NBC San Diego
Chip Stocks Rally on Optimistic AMD Earnings and Fed's Signal That Inflation Is Easing
Semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Broadcom rose on Wednesday after positive AMD earnings on Tuesday. The stocks also gained momentum following the Federal Reserve's decision to increase the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage point. Although the Fed said it expects ongoing rate increases, it also said that inflation...
NBC San Diego
Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow
Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
NBC San Diego
Saudi Aramco Backs Brooklyn-Based Startup Turning Ammonia Into Fuel
In the race to find cleaner fuels, the heavy duty transportation sector is woefully behind because batteries don't have enough juice to power trucks and ships. Enter ammonia. New technology and new companies are working on turning ammonia into hydrogen to power tractors, trucks and even ships. The heavy duty...
NBC San Diego
Major Central Banks Set to Signal Interest Rate Glide Path in Crucial Week for Monetary Policy
Economists will be watching policymakers' rhetoric closely for clues on the path of future rate hikes this year, as three major central banks try to engineer a soft landing for their respective economies without allowing inflation to regain momentum. The Federal Open Market Committee concludes its meeting on Wednesday, before...
NBC San Diego
2022 Was the ‘Real Year of the Great Resignation,' Says Economist
About 50.5 million people quit their jobs in 2022, besting the prior record set in 2021, according to the federal JOLTS report. The pandemic-era trend of elevated voluntary departures came to be known as the Great Resignation. Most people quit to take new jobs, not to leave the workforce altogether....
NBC San Diego
A Side Hustle That ‘Feels Like a Paid Vacation': These 20-Somethings Make Money Ice Skating Through Europe and Asia
When Lila Werner quit her job to become a professional ice skater, she didn't do it for cash. She did it for a paid trip to Saudi Arabia. This winter, the 27-year-old — who previously worked as an experiential coordinator for companies like Dell in Austin, Texas — was paid 5,000 euros (roughly equivalent to $5,450) for seven weeks of skating, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
NBC San Diego
The ‘Land Grab' for Lithium Is Just Getting Started With GM Deal, Says EV Materials Expert
General Motors' announcement on Tuesday that it plans to invest $650 million into Lithium Americas to secure access to lithium is the first of what surely will be more to come, according to Simon Moores, the CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. "EV companies, especially the auto majors, have learnt the...
NBC San Diego
General Motors Doesn't Expect Significant U.S. Production of EVs Until Second Half of Year
DETROIT – When General Motors launched the GMC Hummer EV in 2021, the automaker touted it as a new benchmark for its vehicle development time, but the production and sales pace of the truck have been anything but that. The Detroit automaker only sold 854 of the vehicles in...
NBC San Diego
Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Reportedly Readying $2 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine; Kyiv Signals Reforms Ahead of EU Summit
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Kyiv is preparing new reforms as it prepares for a summit with top EU officials at the end of the week. In his nightly address,...
Comments / 0