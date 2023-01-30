Read full article on original website
RMo Ramon
2d ago
Roman is useing all of them to keep THE BELT. ANDVYOU KNOW THAT THE FAKE CHAMPS ROMAN HAS LOST A LOT OF TIMES BUT JUST INTHE NECK OF TIME THE USERS. ARE TO STOP IT SO YOU KNOW WHAT IM TAKING ABOUT
Reply
7
Related
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
After The Rock Said No To The Royal Rumble, He Took To Instagram To Explain Exactly What He Was Up To
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was absent from the WWE's Royal Rumble, but assured his fans that he was plenty busy with other tasks during the big night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso’s First Comments After Sami Zayn Betrayal At WWE Royal Rumble
The Bloodline has been a very dominant faction for almost two years now for a variety of reasons. Comprising Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, the faction has run roughshod over WWE for a long time. Sami Zayn was an honorary Uce for a long time until he turned on the faction at the Royal Rumble. Now it seems Jimmy Uso has reacted to Zayn’s betrayal.
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin
Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
bodyslam.net
Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline
At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Producer Suffered Injury During Royal Rumble Brawl
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was a huge success in many ways, as more than 51k fans in attendance had a very memorable night with their favorite WWE Superstars. The show was a chaotic one, to say the least. Now it seems a WWE producer suffered an injury during a brawl that took place at the Royal Rumble.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 6