Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Stays at No. 1 In U.K.

By Lars Brandle
 3 days ago

Miley Cyrus now has a bunch of U.K. No. 1s with “Flowers”.

The post-disco hit blooms with upwards of 121,000 chart units, the Official Charts Company reports, to lead the national chart for a second week .

That volume outperforms the first week for “Flowers,” and includes over 13 million streams, making it the market leader in that format for the second straight week.

A hit around the world, “Flowers” becomes Cyrus’ longest-running U.K. No. 1 single, besting her previous leaders “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” which each logged a single week at the chart summit in 2013.

Further down the list, published Jan. 27, Afrobeats star Rema bags a new chart beat with “Calm Down” (Mavin), up 8-6, while Headie One has the week’s highest new entry on the chart, with “Martin’s Sofa” (Relentless). It’s new at No. 9, for the London rapper and songwriter’s fifth top 10 appearance — and first as a solo artist.

Miguel’s TikTok-powered revival is in full swing, as “Sure Thing” (Jive) lifts into the top 10. It’s up 11-10, for the U.S. artist’s first appearance in the top tier. “Sure Thing” first dropped in 2010, and has grown wings that’s to its viral turn on the short-video platform.

Also on the climb is Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot with “I’ll Be Waiting” (up 22-19 via Polydor), Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags” (up 23-21 via Epic); and Coi Leray “Players up 19” (up 45-26 via Uptown/Republic Recordings), for the rising U.S. artist’s first U.K. top 40 appearance.

Sabrina Carpenter’s viral, love-struck number “Nonsense” (Island) is making its move on the U.K. It’s the week’s biggest gainer, charging 38 places to No. 32, for the U.S. pop singer’s second top 40 (her 2021 release “Skin” reached No. 28).

Finally, Ed Sheeran makes his 68 th impression on the U.K. top 75 with “F64” (Atlantic), his tribute to his late friend Jamal Edwards, the founder of SBTV who died in February 2022, at the age of 31. “F64” bows at No. 50 on the national survey.

