FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
city-sentinel.com
One Day Census counts people who are experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – This year’s annual count of people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City took place on January 26. Teams of people from homeless service providers collected another data point in the long-term effort to better understand this complex issue. The City of Oklahoma City and the Homeless...
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
KFOR
Officials announce arrest of teacher
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
News On 6
OKC Delivery Drivers Brave Winter Weather, Ask Customers For Courtesy
Some people try to avoid the winter weather, while others embrace it to make a living. There are the usual suspects like the snowplow drivers. “It’s a hard job to be quite honest with you, but they’ve done it for so many years. They’re very good at what they do,” said Raymond Melton, Street Superintendent of Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
'We just don't have the room': Oklahoma City Animal shelter forced to euthanize 34 dogs
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter says they were forced to euthanize 34 dogs on Tuesday, mostly due to overcrowding. As sad as this story is, we left with some good advice and also talked to a couple who adopted a new best friend. "I...
Oklahoma City moves Tuesday trash and recycling service to Saturday, February 4
The city of Oklahoma City is postponing trash and recycling service for Tuesday, January 31 due to road conditions caused by this week’s sleet and ice.
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say it was a hoarding situation
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation.
News On 6
OKC Parents Debate: Virtual Learning Versus Snow Days
While highways and interstates were clear today, lingering ice on secondary streets led many school districts to cancel classes. It’s not an age-old question, but perhaps the question of a new age: virtual or snow days?. News 9's Colby Thelen went to find parents and hopefully an answer.
KOCO
Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro
Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
News On 6
Inmate In Custody After Walking Away From Clara Waters Community Corrections Center
An inmate who walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center has been taken back into custody. Jesse Tointigh, 22, was arrested by Oklahoma City police shortly after midnight on Jan. 29 for allegedly harassing two people outside of a northwest Oklahoma City hotel. Tointigh has been booked into...
Local grocery store working to knock down prices of 100 items in store
There’s a push to knock down the prices of 100 items inside a local grocery store in northeast Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
KFOR
Community forum held to talk with Oklahoma law enforcement leaders after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Several protestors across the nation coming together after the Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers at the department. Community forum held to talk with Oklahoma law enforcement …. Several protestors across the nation coming together after the Memphis Police Department released...
KOCO
Parents in Norman working to get children home from school safely
NORMAN, Okla. — Parents in Norman are working on getting children home from school safely while battling sleet-filled streets. Across the metro, schools have been in session, with the messy roads making pickup difficult for parents. While the main roads are mainly wet, streets in the neighborhoods are snow and sleet packed, making it harder for buses and parents to get out and pick up their children from school.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hosting ‘Rack Madness’ event
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is hosting a “Rack Madness” event Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City. The event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
KOCO
Officials use beet juice to treat roads ahead of Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials used beet juice to treat the roads ahead of the Oklahoma winter weather. Oklahomans may have noticed the roads weren’t as bad as they were Monday. KOCO 5 talked to the city staff in Oklahoma City and they said beet juice is a big reason.
News On 6
1 Injured In West OKC Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City Police are responding to a hit-and-run near West Reno Avenue and South MacArthur Boulevard. Officers said they have no suspect information or a description of the car at this time. This is a developing story.
