Pottawatomie County, OK

News On 6

1 Injured In West OKC Hit-And-Run

Oklahoma City Police are responding to a hit-and-run near West Reno Avenue and South MacArthur Boulevard. Officers said they have no suspect information or a description of the car at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Officials announce arrest of teacher

Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro

Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop

Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Edmond Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Standoff Involving Murder Suspect

The Edmond Police Department released body cam footage of a standoff involving a man accused of the city's first homicide in 2023. On Monday, police released two videos showing the perspectives of two members of the SWAT team as they responded to the hours-long standoff at a home on Castle Rock on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
EDMOND, OK
YAHOO!

26-year-old is Oklahoma County jail's first inmate death of 2023

Isiah Mitchell ended up in the Oklahoma County jail Friday afternoon after an Oklahoma City police officer spotted him riding a bicycle the wrong way on a street. The jail's interim administrator told jail trustees Monday that the detainee was pronounced deceased at a hospital at 1:21 a.m. Mitchell, 26,...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

5 Arrested After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC

A drive-by shooting happened on the southeast side of Oklahoma City just before 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Police found shell casings near Southeast 22nd and High in the street in front of two homes, but there were no damages or injuries. Officers patrolling the area spotted a car matching...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Responding To Semi Rollover In Downtown OKC

First responders are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in downtown OKC. The accident happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 heading toward Ft. Smith Junction. The semi was carrying large pipes and several rolled off. Each pipe weighed about 5000 pounds. The driver was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

