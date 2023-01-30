Read full article on original website
News On 6
Inmate In Custody After Walking Away From Clara Waters Community Corrections Center
An inmate who walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center has been taken back into custody. Jesse Tointigh, 22, was arrested by Oklahoma City police shortly after midnight on Jan. 29 for allegedly harassing two people outside of a northwest Oklahoma City hotel. Tointigh has been booked into...
News On 6
1 Injured In West OKC Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City Police are responding to a hit-and-run near West Reno Avenue and South MacArthur Boulevard. Officers said they have no suspect information or a description of the car at this time. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Long-time teacher with Mustang Public Schools arrested, facing multiple charges
MUSTANG, Okla. — A long-time teacher with Mustang Public Schools was arrested and is facing multiple charges. Mustang police said Raymond Garner was having an inappropriate, unwanted relationship with one of his former students. KOCO 5 spoke with an advocacy group about how students should come forward if they were also victims.
KFOR
Officials announce arrest of teacher
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
Edmond PD K9 helps officers seize drugs, loaded gun during traffic stop
An Edmond Police K9 helped officers seize drugs, cash, and a loaded gun during a traffic stop.
KTUL
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KOCO
Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro
Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
oklahomawatch.org
Previously Withheld Video Shows Man’s Fatal Struggle With Pottawattamie County Jailers
Family members have been seeking answers about what happened to Ronald Gene Given in the Pottawatomie County jail since his 2019 death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide. Newly released video shows county detention officers twice slamming Givens — arrested days earlier in the midst of a mental health...
KOCO
Armed carjacking that started in OKC left victim shaken up, multiple people arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY — An armed carjacking that started in Oklahoma City left a victim shaken up and multiple people behind bars. Exclusive video shows police chasing the suspects who crashed nearly 12 miles away in Norman after being pursued by police on icy roads, twice. A man was robbed at gunpoint outside his home near 59th Street and McKinley Avenue.
KFOR
Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop
Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials...
News On 6
Edmond Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Standoff Involving Murder Suspect
The Edmond Police Department released body cam footage of a standoff involving a man accused of the city's first homicide in 2023. On Monday, police released two videos showing the perspectives of two members of the SWAT team as they responded to the hours-long standoff at a home on Castle Rock on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
YAHOO!
26-year-old is Oklahoma County jail's first inmate death of 2023
Isiah Mitchell ended up in the Oklahoma County jail Friday afternoon after an Oklahoma City police officer spotted him riding a bicycle the wrong way on a street. The jail's interim administrator told jail trustees Monday that the detainee was pronounced deceased at a hospital at 1:21 a.m. Mitchell, 26,...
News On 6
5 Arrested After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC
A drive-by shooting happened on the southeast side of Oklahoma City just before 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Police found shell casings near Southeast 22nd and High in the street in front of two homes, but there were no damages or injuries. Officers patrolling the area spotted a car matching...
OHP: Oklahoma County driver caught going 117-120 mph in 70 mph zone
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driver is now left with a hefty fine Wednesday after a Trooper caught them speeding over 100 mph on I-40.
News On 6
Authorities Responding To Semi Rollover In Downtown OKC
First responders are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in downtown OKC. The accident happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 heading toward Ft. Smith Junction. The semi was carrying large pipes and several rolled off. Each pipe weighed about 5000 pounds. The driver was...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
KOCO
4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Southwest OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are responding to a rollover crash near Southwest 15 Street and I-44. It is unknown how many are involved in the crash, or if any roadways are blocked. This is a developing story.
‘Never’: Man disputes brother’s death at Oklahoma County jail
The first jail death of the year brings new scrutiny to the dangers of short stints at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
