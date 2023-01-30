Read full article on original website
watchers.news
Earthquake swarm under Asosan volcano, Alert Level raised, Japan
A seismic swarm started under the Asosan volcano in Japan on January 30, 2023, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to raise the Volcanic Alert Level from 1 to 2. The swarm started at about 12:20 LT and increased by 15:00 LT (06:00 UTC). The agency is urging people to...
watchers.news
Frozen In Time: Epic Scenes from Ice Storms in the US
Get an up-close look at the devastating ice storms that have swept across the United States in this awe-inspiring video. From Texas to Arkansas to Tennessee, see the stunning scenes captured from the frontlines of the storm. Experience the chaos and beauty of the frozen landscape as power lines and...
watchers.news
The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: January 25 – 31, 2023
New activity/unrest was reported for 7 volcanoes from January 25 – 31, 2023. During the same period, ongoing activity was reported for 18 volcanoes. New activity/unrest: Asosan, Kyushu (Japan) | Chikurachki, Paramushir Island (Russia) | Epi, Vanuatu | Erta Ale, Ethiopia | Lascar, Northern Chile | Myojinsho, Izu Islands | Nishinoshima, Izu Islands.
watchers.news
Large fireball explodes over Krasnoyarsk, Russia
A large fireball exploded over Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia at 13:03 UTC (20:03 LT) on January 31, 2023. The meteor allegedly measured from 1 to 5 m (3.3 – 16 feet), Sergey Veselkov, chief of the Reshetnev University observatory, told TASS. “Undoubtedly, it was a bolide. Judging by its brightness,...
watchers.news
Concordia station records Antarctica’s lowest January temperature on record
The temperature at Concordia weather station in Antarctica dropped to -51.2 °C (-60.1 °F) at 18:18 UTC on January 31, 2023, marking the lowest January temperature in Antarctica since meteorological observations there started in 1956. This broke the previous record-low January temperature set on January 31, 2014, at...
