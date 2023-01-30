ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Kelce Brothers, From Cleveland Heights, Will Meet in the Super Bowl

By Matty Willz
 3 days ago
Travis and Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, a pair of brothers and Cleveland Heights High School graduates, will square off in the Super Bowl. This is the first time in NFL history that two brothers will play against each other in the NFL’s biggest game.

The big game goes down February 12th.

Travis plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s considered one of the best tight ends in NFL history, and is coming off another monster string of playoff games. Jason Kelce is one of the top offensive linemen in the sport and plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Each of their teams won conference championships on Sunday and will race for their second ring in Super Bowl LVII.

Travis won his Super Bowl in 2020, as the Chiefs beat the San Franciso 49ers 31-20. Jason won his a couple of years earlier, in 2018, as the Eagles outlasted Tom Brady and the Patriots, 41-33.

In 2013, in a championship game between the 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, John Harbuagh and Jim Harbuagh, who are brothers, battled as opposing head coaches.

