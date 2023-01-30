Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Three Injuries
Accident Near Mosquito Road Sends Three People to the Hospital. A multiple-vehicle crash northeast of Placerville on January 26 resulted in three injuries. The accident occurred around 4:12 p.m. just north of Mosquito Road and Volz Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), one of the vehicles overturned in the roadway.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Double Fatality Accident After Driver Runs Red Light
Driver Runs Red Light, Leading to a Double Fatality Accident. A double fatality accident occurred in South Sacramento recently after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle, which was pushed into a Ford van. The accident happened at the Florin Road intersection with French Road a little after 10:15 p.m. When the driver, who was in a Toyota, ran the light, he hit a Nissan driven by a Sacramento woman, Stephanie Phan Ha, age 49. A passenger in the vehicle was Linh Phan, age 42. Both women died as a result of the collision.
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday because of a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. One person died during the crash. KTVU...
One dead in three-vehicle crash on SR-4 near Martinez
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after two SUVs collided with a disabled vehicle on State Route 4, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 4:17 a.m., CHP was informed of a three-vehicle crash on the westbound side of SR-4, just east of Pine Street. CHP says a Ford hatchback with one […]
KCRA.com
Man who led police chase believed to have killed woman found dead in Rancho Cordova, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman was found dead in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man who tried running from law enforcement was arrested in connection with her death. The woman was found dead in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way at...
Police arrest suspect in homicide involving 18-year-old victim in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - A suspect is in custody as police investigate a homicide involving that happened in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Wednesday.Details about the incident are limited, but a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was an 18-year-old woman.Sheriff's deputies were called at around 1:15 p.m. to the scene in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, just off Mather Field Road.Further information on the suspect was not yet available.
Suspect in Rancho Cordova homicide in custody after being shot by police in Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The suspect in a Rancho Cordova homicide is now hospitalized and in custody after being shot in Elk Grove. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the homicide happened around 1:15 p.m. on Ramsgate Way. The sheriff’s office says the victim was an 18-year-old woman.
Alleged gunman arrested in fatal Stockton I-5 freeway shooting
STOCKTON -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on a freeway in Stockton.The California Highway Patrol announced that Cesar Galindo, who allegedly fled the scene of a shooting last Thursday, has been arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.The CHP said authorities were notified at 9:05 p.m. of a medical emergency in the area of northbound I-5 and March Lane.Arriving officers located a white Chevy Tahoe with three people inside. A male passenger sitting in the backseat had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The CHP alleged that Galindo fled the scene of the shooting on foot before officers arrived. Within 24 hours after the shooting, investigators determined Galindo was the suspect in the shooting. He ws then taken into custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Valley Division's Investigative Services Unit at (916) 731-6580 or via email at valleytipline@chp.ca.gov.
Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting
(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer, Wednesday. In a brief release posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the unnamed officer’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
Driver suspected of DUI after van launches into the air, lands on home in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - A suspected DUI driver is under arrest after their van went airborne and landed on top of a home in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:30 a.m., a van was driving on McGregor Drive in Rancho Cordova at an unknown rate of speed when it crossed Ambassador Drive in the 10600 block, went over a hill in the front yard of a home, where it then launched into the air and landed on top of the garage of the home. The crash caused significant damage to the garage and an adjacent room.There were two people in the home at the time, but they were not injured.Both people in the van -- the driver and a passenger -- were trapped inside and had to be extricated by the fire department. The driver was then taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."The driver was actually trapped inside for a while. Fire department had to come out and pull him out," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi. Authorities have not released the name of the driver.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove police arrest three teens for vehicle burglary, firearm possession
Early Friday morning Elk Grove police officers arrested three teens that burglarized a vehicle with the help of the city’s license plate reader system. Officers responded to a house in the 8500 block of Harvest House Way regarding a vehicle burglary that had just occurred. Officers contacted the victim and confirmed the victim’s vehicle had been burglarized. Officers viewed video surveillance and checked our automatic license plate readers and as a result, were able to identify the suspect vehicle.
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in front of Escalon plant nursery
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help solving a deadly hit and run that happened early Monday morning in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near SR-120 and French Camp Road in front of Parks Wholesale Nursery.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Hospitalizes One Person in North Highlands
Rollover Accident on 32nd Street Occurs in Two-Vehicle Crash. A two-vehicle crash involving a rollover recently ended up with one person being hospitalized. The collision occurred at the 32nd Street intersection with Elkhorn Boulevard and was reported by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. One of the individuals involved in the collision had to be extricated from their vehicle.
goldcountrymedia.com
Fatal I-80 crash near Penryn Road results in DUI arrest
A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, east of Penryn Road, resulted in a fatality and an arrest Friday afternoon. The collision took place around 4:05 p.m. and involved a GMC Sierra, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna. According to the CHP Auburn collision report, the driver of the GMC was traveling eastbound on the interstate at an unsafe speed for slowing traffic ahead of his vehicle and looked down at his phone, resulting in the GMC striking the rear of the Highlander. The impact caused the front of the Highlander to hit the rear of the Sienna.
17-year-old shot in South Sacramento, taken to hospital with life threatening injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old was shot in South Sacramento Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting took place at the park near Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive around 7:30 p.m. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to officials.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Traffic Crash Causes Critical Injuries
Garfield Avenue Traffic Crash Critically Injures One Person. A traffic crash involving two vehicles in North Highlands on January 27 resulted in critical injuries to one person. The collision occurred near the area where Garfield Avenue merges with Spruce Avenue. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported that one individual had to be extricated following the collision and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. An investigation is underway to determine why the accident occurred and to place fault.
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
House fire knocked down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out at a home in South Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire started in a bedroom and spread to the attic of a home on Gardenside Court, according to the fire district. No one was inside the house at the time.
