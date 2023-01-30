Read full article on original website
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
VALORANT players are fed up with the Episode 6 ranked reset
For VALORANT players playing competitive, the rank reset at the start of each ranked act is supposed to represent a refresh. But for many, it’s just a repeat of the same struggles they experience every few months. And to start off the new episode, it’s apparently worse than ever.
Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months. Following yet another round of nerfs to...
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
Overwatch 2 gives players a week of bonus match XP to end season 2
Overwatch 2’s second competitive season is coming to an end on Feb. 6, making way for season three and all of the potential changes that come with it. Luckily, for players who have been unable to grind the game for the last few months, there is still a chance in this final week of the season that players can finish up the Battle Pass and claim all of their rewards.
After early playtests, Apex pros are expecting Wraith to finally make her long-awaited meta comeback
Apex Legends features a cast of twenty-two playable legends, with half of the roster played at the highest level of competition. Throughout Split One and regional finals, fourteen of the legends were picked, with some only showing up on select teams. Professional players have chimed in over the course of...
Overwatch 2 players think these 2 tanks are in line to be the next most-hated in the game
The never-ending discussion of Overwatch 2’s meta is continuing within the community, this time with tanks at the forefront. A recent Reddit thread posed the question of who players think the next most hated tank will be, after a long line of hated tanks who’ve had their share of time in the spotlight of disdain over the course of the game’s first few months since launch.
EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3
In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split
Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
Seagull explains why your lopsided Overwatch games aren’t necessarily a matchmaking flaw
Blizzard published part two of its Overwatch 2 developer blog today, detailing matchmaking and ranking issues and goals for the upcoming year. And while it didn’t have all the answers, the devs at least attempted to address some of the game’s biggest questions. Sifting through the lengthy post,...
One bottom lane duo is taking over League solo queue with a 55 percent win rate together
Many League of Legends players have been hunting for the perfect combination of champions to play alongside their solo queue partner. There have been some classic pairings in the past that always seem to work in any meta, but there are two picks that have been sweeping up the competition.
Overwatch 2 players will finally be able to once again unlock skins for free while playing
The new monetization model of Overwatch 2 has drawn criticism from players who were used to being able to load up on loot boxes and earn cosmetics in Overwatch just from playing. And today, Blizzard has finally responded to feedback with a plan coming in season three. In a post...
These 2 League champions are getting buffs to make up for Patch 13.3’s item changes
League of Legends‘ next update is just around the corner, and the early patch notes indicate it might bring a significant meta-shift to Summoner’s Rift. Now Riot Games has set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, the developers have refined their changes by adjusting champions who’ve been indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
Why are pro VALORANT players using the Stinger so much?
After months of waiting, exciting VALORANT competitive action has returned in 2023, starting with thrilling tier two Challengers competition across numerous regions, followed by international VCT play beginning in mid-February. Early into the new campaign, a new trend has emerged: the Stinger meta. The breakthrough of the Stinger meta is...
A pair of the LEC’s most popular teams are already in must-win mode to remain in 2023 Winter Split
Although it’s only two weeks into the 2023 LEC Winter Split, teams are already preparing for the final week of the regular season. Thanks to the league’s new format, teams are a week away from getting eliminated from championship contention, including two of the biggest organizations in EMEA League of Legends today.
How to earn Overwatch Credits in Overwatch 2
Season three of Overwatch 2 is gearing up to be a meta-changing extravaganza, but not only for game mechanics. Overwatch Credits are making their triumphant return, and players will be able to save up each and every credit to purchase in-game goodies. The Overwatch Credit system was in the previous...
The biggest reasons to watch IEM Katowice 2023
The biggest esports tournament in Poland is right around the corner, and if you’re a CS:GO fan, you can’t miss it. IEM Katowice 2023 is the first big event in CS:GO this year. The best teams from all around the world have come to the Eastern European country to compete for the first important trophy in 2023.
Game-losing Overwatch 2 control mode issue has players begging for a patch
Overwatch 2’s famed Control mode, which sees players duke it out in a confined space for objective supremacy, is hard enough without glitches deciding the victors—so, of course, a suspected new issue popping up in the playlist has landed squarely in the fandom’s targets. The problem hit...
These are the best League solo queue champions to climb out of Silver
Silver ELO is a dangerous place for League of Legends players. With enough time and mastery of a focused champion pool, though, any competitor can escape to Gold and claim their Victorious skin for the season. The best way to climb out of Silver (or any rank for that matter)...
