Texas State

Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

By TRACY GLADNEY, KTBS Contributing Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities.

Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.

