The wife of Wales’s first minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh government has confirmed.A spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the first minister. The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Mr Drakeford became first minister of Wales in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021. During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and his mother-in-law, who he said...

4 DAYS AGO