Thousands of nurses and ambulance workers to strike on same day
Thousands of ambulance workers and nurses will go on strike on the same day next month as the pay dispute with the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.The GMB union said more than 10,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, will stage strikes on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.Nurses are also due to strike on February 6 – meaning mass disruption can be expected across the NHS on that day. Nurses will also strike the following day, February 7.BREAKING 🚨: Ambulance workers announce new strike dates – after government refuse to...
NHS racism shame: One in three Black and minority ethnic staff face discrimination or bullying
A third of Black and ethnic minority health staff have suffered racism or bullying as the NHS fails to address “systemic” levels of discrimination, The Independent can reveal. Levels of bullying and harassment of minority workers have not improved in the past five years with almost 30 per cent saying they have been targeted in the past year, compared to 20 per cent of white staff. Despite being one-quarter of the workforce, minority ethnic staff make up just 10 per cent of the most senior positions, the NHS’s flagship report is set to reveal.One nurse told The Independent she was...
School strike: Thousands of pupils told to stay home
Thousands of pupils are being told to stay at home next Wednesday due to a planned teachers' strike. Many schools will close altogether and classes in some others will not run because of action by the National Education Union (NEU). It is the first of four planned strike days over...
NHS faces ‘alarming’ exodus of doctors and dentists, health chiefs warn
Exclusive: Report suggests four in 10 doctors and dental professionals may quit health service by 2028
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’
A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Trans rapist Isla Bryson will not be imprisoned at all-female jail – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of raping two women will not be imprisoned in Scotland’s only all-female jail, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister addressed the issue as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, 31, from Clydebank, should be imprisoned after being found guilty of two rapes carried out when she was a man.Speaking during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, but she stressed Bryson will not be housed at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.She said: “It would not be appropriate for...
Clare Drakeford, wife of first minister of Wales, dies suddenly
The wife of Wales’s first minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh government has confirmed.A spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the first minister. The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Mr Drakeford became first minister of Wales in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021. During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and his mother-in-law, who he said...
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
NHS hospitals clogged with ‘record number’ of bed blockers who can go home
HOSPITALS are clogged with a record number of “bed-blockers” who are fit to go home, NHS figures show. Nurses are holding their second consecutive day of strike action today, with thousands of staff protesting working conditions and pay. Delayed discharges from wards are a top cause of the...
44% of working age households ‘behind on or struggling with housing costs’
More than two in five (44%) working age households reported being either behind on or struggling with housing-related costs in November, according to a think tank.The proportion of those who have fallen behind or are struggling has jumped from 26% during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in January 2021, according to the Resolution Foundation’s figures.The latest survey found that while 6% of working age households had fallen behind on their housing costs in November last year, a further 38% had met their costs, but struggled.The Foundation suggested that while the Covid-19 crisis worsened housing stress, the current cost-of-living crisis...
Jeremy Hunt urges millions of early retirees to return to work as he insists tax cuts must wait
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to get millions of people who retired early during lockdown back into work – as he outlined a vision of using Brexit to drive economic growth. Warning that businesses would struggle to grow if they cannot find enough staff, Mr Hunt told those who opted out of working life before retirement: “Britain needs you”.He also said it was time for a fundamental programme of reforms to support people with long-term conditions or mental illness to overcome the barriers and prejudices that prevent them from working.In his first big speech since November’s autumn statement, the...
Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism | Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
In both the US and the UK, students described being told that they were beneficiaries of affirmative action, write authors Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
Day of disruption in UK as hundreds of thousands join strike
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports on the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions stepped up pressure on the government Wednesday to provide better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
Long-term sickness leaving 1.6m UK adults over 50 unable to work
Campaign charity Rest Less says figures illustrate not only a national health issue but an economic one
These are officially the friendliest places to visit in the UK
We all know that some parts of the country have a friendlier rep than others. The North-West of England: more likely to have strangers smile at you and say ‘hello’ on the street. London: evil stares and people barging past like the world is about to end to get a space on the Tube.
Teachers' strike: Yorkshire staff walk out in pay row
Teachers in Yorkshire have joined colleagues across the country on the first of a series of strikes. Members of the National Education Union (NEU) say they want an improved pay offer as well as better conditions. Matt Perry, head teacher at Halifax Academy, said: "There's been such drastic funding cuts...
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
Comments / 1