ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Comments / 16

Lyn Philips
2d ago

I’m sorry who does he think he is! K-3 leave them alone they have plenty of time to make up their own mind! Parents have a right too! Passed without their knowledge or consent! Now are called extremists for standing up to them. Can’t make this stuff up

Reply
6
D&M Ventures LLC
1d ago

Sex does not need to be in the classroom period. How about focusing on the basics. The sexual preferences need to stay out. When they talk about straight people, do they say, "Oh ya, that guy liked to bang women. lol, nope.

Reply
2
Related
CU Boulder News & Events

Allegations of concerning comments by a previous student

CU Boulder is aware of allegations of concerning racist comments made by a previously enrolled CU Boulder student. While we generally cannot discuss specific student cases, our community members should know that CU Boulder takes all reports of concerning behavior seriously by thoroughly investigating and responding based on information received. When we become aware of reports of concerning student behaviors, the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance (OIEC) and Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (SCCR) address those concerns, which in some cases may also involve reporting to the CU Boulder Police Department. If members of the campus community would like to share more information, you can contact OIEC at 303-492-2127 or cureport@colorado.edu.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado university dubbed a 'top American party school'

According to a recent ranking published by Niche.com, one of Colorado's well-known education hubs is among the country's 'top 25 party schools of 2023' – barely. Each year, Niche ranks American colleges in a number of categories – best value, best academics, best student life, etc. One of those rankings is 'top party schools' and this year, University of Colorado Boulder ranked 25th with an 'A+'grade in the 'party scene' category.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

What is the 'point-in-time' survey?

DENVER — Volunteers on Tuesday worked to get accurate reports and calculate how many people are experiencing homelessness in the seven-county Denver metro area. The survey is called the point-in-time (PIT) count. The count is done yearly and provides an unduplicated count of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, according to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI). The count is done every January and is mandated by Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Data from Tuesday's efforts will be published in the summer.
DENVER, CO
cuindependent.com

CU Boulder enrolled alleged white supremacist with knowledge of his past

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of violence against marginalized groups. Those who may have experienced targeted harassment can contact the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance and the University of Colorado Police Department. Students in need of additional support can contact the Office of Victims Assistance and Counseling and Psychiatric Services. If you feel directly threatened or are in danger, call 911.
BOULDER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado

Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Yearly homelessness count may be impacted by cold weather

DENVER — Advocates for the homeless say Denver’s sub-zero temperatures this week will have an impact of this year’s Point-in-Time count of homelessness in the region. The annual survey of people experiencing homelessness takes place on the same night in cities across the U.S. It took place Friday morning.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
frontporchne.com

Gentrification Patterns in NE Denver

The soaring home values and increasing rent prices that Denver experienced over the last decade has facilitated a pattern of neighborhoods being gentrified and residents being displaced. A study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition revealed that 27 percent of Denver neighborhoods are currently gentrifying and that Denver is the second-most gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

14 kids from Ukraine fly to Denver for a vacation in Colorado

DENVER — Kids from Ukraine flew into Denver on Wednesday night to start a two-week vacation in Colorado. Most of them have lost a father in the Russian invasion. One girl's mother was taken hostage by the Russian army. A non-profit in Colorado, Ukraine Aid Fund, paid for their...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

A closer look at the training on Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement

DENVER — From start to finish, the videos showing the horrific beating of Tyre Nichols have drawn anger from both current and former law enforcement officials. "We should all not stand for and tolerate this kind of behavior, you know, from our police officials that are sworn to protect us," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told 9NEWS before being able to view the videos on Friday. "And so I share that anger. I share that outrage, that disappointment."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Black-owned Denver area businesses you can support and enjoy

DENVER — In recognition of Black History Month, 9NEWS is highlighting Black-owned and operated businesses across the Denver metro area. There are hundreds of Black-owned businesses across the Front Range. If you're looking for a great restaurant or brewery, unique creations and gifts, services, art and culture, or a nonprofit organization, we're featuring some of them on the map below.
DENVER, CO
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Denver is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Momentous treaty coming to Denver

The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo transformed what is now the western United States, and pages of that document will arrive at History Colorado Museum, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver to accompany the exhibit called “Borderlands.”. The document came from the National Archives in Washington and will be exhibited only until...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy