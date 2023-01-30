Read full article on original website
Lyn Philips
2d ago
I’m sorry who does he think he is! K-3 leave them alone they have plenty of time to make up their own mind! Parents have a right too! Passed without their knowledge or consent! Now are called extremists for standing up to them. Can’t make this stuff up
D&M Ventures LLC
1d ago
Sex does not need to be in the classroom period. How about focusing on the basics. The sexual preferences need to stay out. When they talk about straight people, do they say, "Oh ya, that guy liked to bang women. lol, nope.
Related
CU Boulder News & Events
Allegations of concerning comments by a previous student
CU Boulder is aware of allegations of concerning racist comments made by a previously enrolled CU Boulder student. While we generally cannot discuss specific student cases, our community members should know that CU Boulder takes all reports of concerning behavior seriously by thoroughly investigating and responding based on information received. When we become aware of reports of concerning student behaviors, the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance (OIEC) and Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (SCCR) address those concerns, which in some cases may also involve reporting to the CU Boulder Police Department. If members of the campus community would like to share more information, you can contact OIEC at 303-492-2127 or cureport@colorado.edu.
Colorado university dubbed a 'top American party school'
According to a recent ranking published by Niche.com, one of Colorado's well-known education hubs is among the country's 'top 25 party schools of 2023' – barely. Each year, Niche ranks American colleges in a number of categories – best value, best academics, best student life, etc. One of those rankings is 'top party schools' and this year, University of Colorado Boulder ranked 25th with an 'A+'grade in the 'party scene' category.
A refugee co-sponsorship group went from volunteers to family members in less than a year
DENVER — Grandmothers love showing off family photos, but the ones the grandmothers around a table in Denver pull up aren't of their grandkids. "So there's Elian and Jorlin," said Rita Rinner, pointing at her phone. "This is when I took Mayco and Elian to the Rapids game," said...
What is the 'point-in-time' survey?
DENVER — Volunteers on Tuesday worked to get accurate reports and calculate how many people are experiencing homelessness in the seven-county Denver metro area. The survey is called the point-in-time (PIT) count. The count is done yearly and provides an unduplicated count of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, according to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI). The count is done every January and is mandated by Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Data from Tuesday's efforts will be published in the summer.
cuindependent.com
CU Boulder enrolled alleged white supremacist with knowledge of his past
Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of violence against marginalized groups. Those who may have experienced targeted harassment can contact the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance and the University of Colorado Police Department. Students in need of additional support can contact the Office of Victims Assistance and Counseling and Psychiatric Services. If you feel directly threatened or are in danger, call 911.
Fort Morgan Times
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Jefferson County saw a 257% rise in first-time homelessness from 2020 to 2022
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — In the middle of a Colorado winter, it’s hard to imagine sleeping on the street. On one of the coldest nights of the year, teams around the state walked through cities in search of people experiencing homelessness. This annual point-in-time count helps determine how many people are in need and how much federal funding the state gets.
Yearly homelessness count may be impacted by cold weather
DENVER — Advocates for the homeless say Denver’s sub-zero temperatures this week will have an impact of this year’s Point-in-Time count of homelessness in the region. The annual survey of people experiencing homelessness takes place on the same night in cities across the U.S. It took place Friday morning.
Colorado woman combats norms by becoming first in her school to obtain black belt in a wheelchair
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It's said that less than 10 percent of people who pursue karate will ever obtain their first degree black belt, and it takes years of practice to achieve that accomplishment. Of that 10 percent, one woman at 5280 Karate Academy Foundation in Lakewood is defying even more odds.
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
frontporchne.com
Gentrification Patterns in NE Denver
The soaring home values and increasing rent prices that Denver experienced over the last decade has facilitated a pattern of neighborhoods being gentrified and residents being displaced. A study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition revealed that 27 percent of Denver neighborhoods are currently gentrifying and that Denver is the second-most gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco.
14 kids from Ukraine fly to Denver for a vacation in Colorado
DENVER — Kids from Ukraine flew into Denver on Wednesday night to start a two-week vacation in Colorado. Most of them have lost a father in the Russian invasion. One girl's mother was taken hostage by the Russian army. A non-profit in Colorado, Ukraine Aid Fund, paid for their...
A closer look at the training on Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement
DENVER — From start to finish, the videos showing the horrific beating of Tyre Nichols have drawn anger from both current and former law enforcement officials. "We should all not stand for and tolerate this kind of behavior, you know, from our police officials that are sworn to protect us," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told 9NEWS before being able to view the videos on Friday. "And so I share that anger. I share that outrage, that disappointment."
Black-owned Denver area businesses you can support and enjoy
DENVER — In recognition of Black History Month, 9NEWS is highlighting Black-owned and operated businesses across the Denver metro area. There are hundreds of Black-owned businesses across the Front Range. If you're looking for a great restaurant or brewery, unique creations and gifts, services, art and culture, or a nonprofit organization, we're featuring some of them on the map below.
cpr.org
ERPO in 8 charts: What we learned from reading hundreds of ‘red flag’ cases in Colorado
Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and violence. A man in Denver paints a message on his car: “I’m going to kill them.”. A veteran in El Paso County says inexplicable, emotional goodbyes to his children. An increasingly paranoid retiree stockpiles rifles and guns at his townhome in Denver.
Postal Service calls on Western workers to help Colorado mountain towns
Officials with the United States Postal Service met with leaders in communities from Silverthorne to Steamboat Springs Tuesday to discuss how they're fixing the backlog of mail to Colorado mountain communities.
The richest person in Denver is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
highlandsranchherald.net
Momentous treaty coming to Denver
The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo transformed what is now the western United States, and pages of that document will arrive at History Colorado Museum, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver to accompany the exhibit called “Borderlands.”. The document came from the National Archives in Washington and will be exhibited only until...
