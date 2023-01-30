CU Boulder is aware of allegations of concerning racist comments made by a previously enrolled CU Boulder student. While we generally cannot discuss specific student cases, our community members should know that CU Boulder takes all reports of concerning behavior seriously by thoroughly investigating and responding based on information received. When we become aware of reports of concerning student behaviors, the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance (OIEC) and Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (SCCR) address those concerns, which in some cases may also involve reporting to the CU Boulder Police Department. If members of the campus community would like to share more information, you can contact OIEC at 303-492-2127 or cureport@colorado.edu.

