ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Updated: Fire breaks out in rear of structure in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: Just after 3 PM Tuesday, a resident of an apartment next door to Headquarters Station walked over to the station to report a fire in her second-floor apartment. Smoke was visible from the station, and a first alarm assignment was dispatched. The crew from Engine 10 entered the second-floor apartment and found a portable appliance in the bathroom tub that had caught fire. The fire was extinguished by an employee of a business located on the first floor, prior to our arrival. Fire Investigators along with the Town of Falmouth Inspectional Services investigated the fire. It appears the fire was contained a small portable washing machine being used in the tub. There was no extension of the fire, but there is smoke damage throughout the apartment. The resident and one pet were uninjured. The cause remains under investigation. Main Street was closed for a short period of time. All units were clear by 3:50 PM.
FALMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Child Flown to Boston Hospital After Falling From Window in Manchester, NH

A 5-year-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital after falling from a third-story window Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire. Officials with the Manchester Fire Department say they responded just before 2:30 p.m. to Elm Street, finding the child unconscious with head trauma. Crews conducted CPR on the boy, who...
MANCHESTER, NH
newbedfordguide.com

23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store

“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
GRAFTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Looking for Missing Man in Dedham

Police are looking for a 23-year-old Dedham man that has been missing for almost a week. Daniel McDonald was last seen at Stop and Shop in Mass. Ave. on January 27th. If you have any information, you are urged to call Dedham Police at 781-326-1212.
DEDHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Breaks Out at Mattapan Duplex

Emergency crews in Boston knocked down a fire early Tuesday morning in the Mattapan neighborhood. Firefighters were called to 55 Cedar Street at around 1:25 a.m., with the fire extending to 57 Cedar Street. By 2 a.m., fire officials said they had the heavy fire knocked down, and everyone in...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says

The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said. He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office....
BROCKTON, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train

BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Woman found after search in two towns

HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
IPSWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Mass Pike eastbound backed up for miles after rush hour crash in Brighton

BOSTON - The eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike turned into a parking lot during rush hour Monday morning.A two-car crash near the Market Street overpass around 6:30 a.m. forced State Police to shut down three of the four lanes on the highway.There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries.With only one lane of traffic getting by, eastbound traffic was backed up for miles. The drive time from the I-95 exit on the Pike in Weston to I-93 in Boston was taking about an hour.The crash cleared around 7:20 a.m. but there were still residual delays.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer

Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
BRIMFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy