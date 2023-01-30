Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized after being struck by materials that crashed through Market Basket ceiling
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by materials that crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the grocery store chain’s Middleton location shortly before 9:45 a.m. found a 49-year-old man suffering...
East Boston Man Gunned Down By Former Employee At Brockton Dollar Tree: DA
State and local police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a man from East Boston this week.Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello Street in Brockton around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Plymouth C…
capecod.com
Updated: Fire breaks out in rear of structure in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: Just after 3 PM Tuesday, a resident of an apartment next door to Headquarters Station walked over to the station to report a fire in her second-floor apartment. Smoke was visible from the station, and a first alarm assignment was dispatched. The crew from Engine 10 entered the second-floor apartment and found a portable appliance in the bathroom tub that had caught fire. The fire was extinguished by an employee of a business located on the first floor, prior to our arrival. Fire Investigators along with the Town of Falmouth Inspectional Services investigated the fire. It appears the fire was contained a small portable washing machine being used in the tub. There was no extension of the fire, but there is smoke damage throughout the apartment. The resident and one pet were uninjured. The cause remains under investigation. Main Street was closed for a short period of time. All units were clear by 3:50 PM.
nbcboston.com
Child Flown to Boston Hospital After Falling From Window in Manchester, NH
A 5-year-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital after falling from a third-story window Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire. Officials with the Manchester Fire Department say they responded just before 2:30 p.m. to Elm Street, finding the child unconscious with head trauma. Crews conducted CPR on the boy, who...
newbedfordguide.com
23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store
“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
nbcboston.com
Police Looking for Missing Man in Dedham
Police are looking for a 23-year-old Dedham man that has been missing for almost a week. Daniel McDonald was last seen at Stop and Shop in Mass. Ave. on January 27th. If you have any information, you are urged to call Dedham Police at 781-326-1212.
nbcboston.com
Fire Breaks Out at Mattapan Duplex
Emergency crews in Boston knocked down a fire early Tuesday morning in the Mattapan neighborhood. Firefighters were called to 55 Cedar Street at around 1:25 a.m., with the fire extending to 57 Cedar Street. By 2 a.m., fire officials said they had the heavy fire knocked down, and everyone in...
nbcboston.com
Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says
The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said. He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office....
fallriverreporter.com
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
nbcboston.com
VIRAL VIDEO: Lawrence Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train
BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
thelocalne.ws
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
Mass Pike eastbound backed up for miles after rush hour crash in Brighton
BOSTON - The eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike turned into a parking lot during rush hour Monday morning.A two-car crash near the Market Street overpass around 6:30 a.m. forced State Police to shut down three of the four lanes on the highway.There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries.With only one lane of traffic getting by, eastbound traffic was backed up for miles. The drive time from the I-95 exit on the Pike in Weston to I-93 in Boston was taking about an hour.The crash cleared around 7:20 a.m. but there were still residual delays.
nbcboston.com
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer
Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
nbcboston.com
Mother of 13-Year-Old Killed in Mattapan Shooting: ‘Everybody in This City Should Be Outraged'
A young teen killed Sunday morning in what officials are calling a "targeted" shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood is being remembered by his school community in nearby Norwood. The shooting victim was identified Monday night as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood, Boston police said. Tyler was a sixth-grade student at...
Situation involving barricaded person at Norwood hotel prompts large police response
A situation involving a barricaded person at a hotel in Norwood prompted a large police response on Tuesday afternoon.
Two Massachusetts kids find hand grenade in woods
Two 12-year-old boys were out exploring and hiking in the woods Wednesday when they found a hand grenade in a pile of trash.
