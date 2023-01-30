Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump

Read full article on original website
Luxury Stocks Rally From China Reopening, But World's Largest Luxury Market May Choose to Shop ‘In-House'
In the past, trips abroad often included personal luxury purchases for affluent Chinese consumers looking to take advantage of currency and tax benefits. But years of zero-Covid measures have taught Chinese consumers they can get their fix of opulence on their own shores — and experts say this habit is here to stay.
Hong Kong Services to Rebound as China Reopens, But UBP Says Sector Is Coming From ‘Fragile Situation'
Hong Kong's service sector will be the part of economy that sees "the biggest rebound" as borders reopen, UBP told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. However, it warned that the sector is coming "from a very fragile situation," given its contraction in every quarter of 2022. The latest figures...
European Stocks Nudge Higher as Markets Await Fed's Latest Rate Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly higher Wednesday with investors keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in mid-morning trade after two sessions of losses. Travel stocks led...
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
The U.S. Fed's Smaller Rate Hike Brings Dollar Strength Closer to Its End
The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
Meta Lost $13.7 Billion on Reality Labs in 2022 as Zuckerberg's Metaverse Bet Gets Pricier
Meta's Reality Labs unit recorded a $4.28 billion operating loss in the fourth quarter, bringing its total for 2022 to $13.72 billion. The business houses Meta's ambitious metaverse technologies, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said will be the company's future. Facebook changed its name to Meta in late 2021, but...
Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow
Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
Adani Losses Top $100 Billion in Wake of Hindenburg Research Report
Adani Group losses have now surpassed $100 billion since the Jan. 24 publication of a scathing short seller's report. Market turmoil pushed Adani Enterprises to call off its intended $2.5 billion sale share. India's Adani conglomerate deepened market losses to exceed $100 billion on Thursday, which have snowballed since a...
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50 Basis Points, Now Sees ‘Much Shallower' Recession Than Feared
LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates by 50 basis points and dialed back some of its previous bleak economic forecasts. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 in favor of a second consecutive half-point rate hike, taking the main Bank rate to 4%, but indicated in its decision statement that smaller hikes and an eventual end to the hiking cycle may be in the cards in coming meetings. The two dissenting members voted to leave rates unchanged at this meeting.
Deutsche Bank Shares Slip Despite Profit Beat as Traders Look to Uncertain Outlook
Deutsche Bank reported a 1.8 billion euro ($1.98 billion) net profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter, almost doubling analyst expectations. CEO Christian Sewing said the the bank had been "successfully transformed" over the last three and a half years. Despite lofty net profit figures, Deutsche Bank shares slipped...
2022 Was the ‘Real Year of the Great Resignation,' Says Economist
About 50.5 million people quit their jobs in 2022, besting the prior record set in 2021, according to the federal JOLTS report. The pandemic-era trend of elevated voluntary departures came to be known as the Great Resignation. Most people quit to take new jobs, not to leave the workforce altogether....
Intel Execs Make Small Cut to Their Overall Compensation After a Disastrous Quarter
Intel executives will take pay cuts days after the chipmaker reported weak fourth-quarter numbers that sent Intel shares sliding. CEO Pat Gelsinger's base pay will be cut by 25%, with lesser cuts for executive team members down to midlevel managers, the company said. The vast majority of Gelsinger's compensation, however,...
OPEC+ Committee Recommends No Change in Oil Output Policy at Virtual Meeting
The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which tracks the alliance's compliance with its output quota, convened digitally on Wednesday. The JMMC will next meet on April 3, one delegate said. A technical committee of the influential OPEC+ oil producers' coalition has made no recommendation to change the group's existing production...
Biden's IRA Has Left Europe Blind-Sided. And Playing Catchup Could Lead to 2 Big Mistakes
The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, also referred to as IRA, was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. Some European firms have recently announced investment plans in the U.S. to benefit from an anticipated pick-up in demand. And...
Here's How Much Money You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 Into McDonald's 10 Years Ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
More Than 13,000 Nigerian Residents Take Shell to Court Over Oil Spills
The claim from 11,317 people and 17 institutions in the Niger Delta area of Ogale was filed last week, according to Leigh Day, the U.K. law firm representing the plaintiffs. The action follows individual claims from 2,335 people in the smaller Nigerian community of Bille, which were issued at the High Court in 2015.
