Tourism is roaring back in China. But the $6 trillion consumer market is digging itself out of a deep slump

Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.
Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
Russia faces new sanctions on its energy exports - but this time China and India may not come to Putin's rescue
The European Union's upcoming ban on Russian oil products could spell more turmoil for the Kremlin. China and India are unlikely to buy refined Russian fuels that were once sold to the EU, which will ban them on February 5. That's in contrast to Russian crude oil, which were snapped...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
CNBC
The West’s oil war against Russia is starting to take its toll — sparking calls for tougher measures
Russia's revenue from fossil fuel exports collapsed in December, according to a new report, significantly hampering President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine. "The EU's oil ban and the oil price cap have finally kicked in and the impact is as significant as expected," said Lauri Myllyvirta,...
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
Comments / 0