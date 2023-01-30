Read full article on original website
News On 6
Rose Rock Micro-creamery In Broken Arrow Prepares To Celebrate 'National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day'
While it's freezing outside, what about adding a brain freeze to the mix?. National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is on Saturday, February 4. When you're cooped up in the house all day, nothing is better than a bowl of ice cream. Rose Rock Microcreamery Owner Jason Decker says that's how the tradition started.
News On 6
Construction Leader, Model For Golden Driller Statue Honored In Ceremony
Expo Square dedicated the Golden Driller statue to the Green Country native who was the inspiration for the project back when it began 56 years ago. John Franklin Stephens Jr. from Sapulpa was 29-years-old when he was selected as the model for the Driller's face and figure, after working in oil fields. Stephens also oversaw the icon's construction in 1966, serving as the superintendent of the project.
News On 6
Links Mentioned On Feb. 1, 2023
Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest. Submissions open for the Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest on Wednesday. Participants can submit one entry into any or all of five categories: short story, informal essay, poetry, short play or comix. For more information, or to...
News On 6
Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership
A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
News On 6
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses
Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
News On 6
Dr. Diane Horm With OU Tulsa Discusses New Study On Early Childhood Education
A new study out of OU-Tulsa could help change the way we approach Early Childhood Education. It turns out, quality options for Pre-K students could help set them up for success beyond just the next year. One of the lead authors of the study, Dr. Diane Horm with OU Tulsa,...
News On 6
News On 6's Alyssa Miller Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Okmulgee
Some areas across Green Country are getting hit with another round of wintry weather on Thursday morning. News On 6's Alyssa Miller is out tracking road conditions near Okmulgee and offered an update on what to expect on your morning commute.
News On 6
Warming Stations Open In Tulsa As Frigid Temperatures Return
Winter weather returned to Green Country on Monday, bringing frigid temperatures. The City of Tulsa says three warming stations are available for anyone who needs to get out of the cold amid the winter weather conditions. John 3:16 Mission below the northwest corner of the IDL in Downtown Tulsa is...
News On 6
Driving Hazards Remain With Pockets Of Freezing Rain
TULSA, Okla. - Winter advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect on Thursday morning as another round of winter weather sweeps across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Areas of spotty freezing rain will continue for the next few hours. Winter weather...
News On 6
News On 6's Jonathan Polasek Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Broken Arrow
Temperatures are back below freezing on Thursday morning and the News On 6 Weather Experts say patchy freezing rain is still possible across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was out near Broken Arrow on Thursday morning with an update on road conditions.
News On 6
Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother
Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy. The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.
News On 6
ODOT Crews Working Around The Clock To Treat Roads In Winter Weather
Oklahoma Department of Transportation is spreading salt and sand as well as using plows to help keep the highways and interstates clear. They have 25 trucks out in Tulsa County with crews working 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear and safe for drivers. ODOT spokesperson TJ Gerlach said the...
News On 6
Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies
The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Released From Hospital Highway 75 Crash, TFD Urges Caution On Slick Roads
1/30/23 1:30 p.m. Update: The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed both firefighters are out of the hospital after being hit by a car while working a crash on Highway 75 Sunday night. TFD says one was treated and released from the hospital last night, while the other was released on Monday...
News On 6
More Than 20 People Graduate From Tulsa County Drug Court
More than 20 people are now graduates of the latest Drug Court class. The program is designed to put offenders dealing with drug and alcohol abuse on a path towards sobriety and to become better members of society. News On 6's Cal Day reported the details from the ceremony as...
News On 6
OU Offers Free Fan Admission For Bedlam Basketball Game
OU is offering free admission for fans who are willing to brave the winter weather to attend Wednesday's basketball game against Oklahoma State. "Due to inclement weather in the Norman area, all fans who feel they can safely attend Wednesday's men's basketball game against Oklahoma State will be admitted for free. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center," OU said.
News On 6
Sooners, Cowboys 2023 Football Schedule Released By Big 12 Conference
The Big 12 released its complete schedule for the 2023 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the final Power Five conference to finalize its dates ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 2023 slate is the first with four new teams the conference added amid recent realignment as BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati join the league.
News On 6
Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Found Hiding In Attic Of Tulsa Home
Police say a man is in custody on Thursday morning after officers allegedly caught him hiding in the attic of a Tulsa home. According to police, Jerry Strook was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence. Officers say they went to a house near Admiral and Memorial on Wednesday...
News On 6
2 Women Killed In Broken Arrow Crash; Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI
Broken Arrow Police said two women driving home from work together were killed by a man who's been arrested for suspicion of driving drunk. Friends and family members are posing on social media about how sweet and kind the women were. Broken Arrow Police arrested 33-year-old Patrick Ferm on suspicion...
News On 6
18-Year-Old Died In Crash After Leading Officers On Pursuit, Glenpool Police Say
Authorities in Glenpool released new details about the crash that killed 18-year-old Vladislav Soden on Saturday. Glenpool Police say Soden died after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into the back of a home near 135th E. Pl. Police say Soden fled from a traffic stop as officers attempted...
