Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the National Football League's AFC Championship and just one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona versus either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.
Pat Mahomes Sr. Threw Shade at Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Super Bowl LVII: 5 Reasons Why the Kansas City Chiefs Will Win
Here are five reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
athleticbusiness.com
Grass Fire Erupts at Arrowhead Stadium Following AFC Championship
A grass fire broke out at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. According to the New York Post, the first started at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex, which includes Arrowhead and the Royals' Kauffman Stadium. The Kansas City Fire...
Chiefs star Kelce to Cincinnati mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had some words for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after the mayor threw jabs at the Chiefs before Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Bengals.
Kansas City clothing brand getting love from Chiefs players
First Travis Kelce and now Mecole Hardman, Chiefs players are showing support for Kansas City clothing brand Aphiliated Apparel.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales Lands Second Interview With Ravens
After impressing in his first meeting with the Ravens, Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales has drawn closer to securing his first offensive coordinator position in the NFL. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baltimore has requested a second interview with Canales for its vacant play caller role. He's vying to...
sportszion.com
Kansas City officially reveals Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII jersey by Patrick Mahomes wearing it
We are all set for the Super Bowl after an astonishing season. The Eagles and the Chiefs are the deserving teams to qualify for the event, as they have nailed all their opponents coming into the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs seemed elated after defeating the Bengals in the all-important AFC Championship game, which was a rematch of last year.
Wichita Eagle
Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles Releases Statement Regarding Tom Brady’s Retirement
Tom Brady announced his decision to retire from the NFL exactly a year after he retired for the first time. Brady spent three seasons in Tampa Bay before deciding to trade in his cleats for a microphone and sailing off into the Florida sunset. During his time in Tampa Bay,...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs beat their Boogie man, Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20
The overall story is that the Chiefs beat a team that had beaten them by exactly three points over the last three games. After a week of non stop trash talking from Bengals players, fans, and even the mayor of Cincinnati the Chiefs stepped up to get their ticket to the Super Bowl.
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Among Coaches Taylor Lewan Wants to Play For
The Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly in the running for offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and his recent comments made it even more clear he's going to hope for a phone call during free agency. As of now, Lewan is a member of the Tennessee Titans, but the Pro Bowl left tackle...
KAKE TV
Patrick Mahomes honored with street name in Utah
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- Arrowhead Stadium is where the MVP quarterback calls home, but now there's officially a county-approved Mahomes street, a place you can call home. "I named the street," said Cameron Jackson. Jackson is a real estate developer. "I was actually watching a game while I was...
Wichita Eagle
Position of Strength: 49ers QB Debacle Highlights Patriots Stability
A silver lining to arise from the dark cloud that was 2022: The New England Patriots are set at quarterback entering next season. Despite a step-back season - and regardless of those pesky reunion rumors involving you-know-who - Mac Jones is the starter. After a surprisingly successful rookie fill-in stint, Bailey Zappe is the backup. Veteran 37-year-old Brian Hoyer can stick around and be No. 3 ... if he wants to claim his $1.4 million guaranteed salary, that is.
