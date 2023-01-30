Read full article on original website
Storehouse New Mexico asks community for help with food donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is one of the state’s largest food pantries providing meals for 40,000 people a year on average from infants to seniors. One of their service projects ‘Scouting for food’ has been helping communities for more than 30 years, by raising crucial necessities for those who need it most.
Metro Detention Center says pay increase helping staff shortages
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly eight months after Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center declared a state of emergency over staffing, things are finally improving. “Just since the early summer we were at a 46% staff capacity and we’re up to 54%. That’s an 8% jump in less than half a year. That’s fantastic. If we […]
New Mexico lawmakers propose police reform bill
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lawmakers in New Mexico are pushing a bill that would change how officers use physical force. Senate Bill 252 is being called the Law Enforcement Officer Procedures Act. It’s aimed at holding officers and departments accountable and building safe standards of interaction. The bill would create a standard for law enforcement in New […]
Find a job or volunteer with the City of Albuquerque
The City of Albuquerque is hosting its annual youth job and volunteer fair. Officials say they are hopeful that youth will find their passions or simply something that can provide them with valuable experience. The City of Albuquerque is the largest city employee of youth in the state of New...
Grant Chapel AME Church is the oldest Black church in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque church is thriving, with the help of leaders past and present. Since 1882, Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church has served as a place of worship for hundreds of families. It's also considered the oldest Black church in New Mexico. "It's usually a...
Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates. Officials say many […]
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The hospital says it will help them focus on […]
Transport officer sentenced to 2 years for violating prisoner rights
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The former prisoner transport officer that violated prison rights will spend two years in prison. Anthony Buntyn, 55, was the supervisor of a transport that stopped in New Mexico back in March 2017. He was accused of keeping prisoners in small cages with the heat intentionally turned up and denied water and […]
Bill would end GRT for childcare centers receiving grants
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill looking to end the gross receipt tax on for-profit pre-k and childcare providers who receive state grants will be heard soon. House Bill 137 would end the GRT tax on those grants received by for-profit providers. Advocates for the bill argue that they are held to the same standard […]
Animal Humane seeks pet food donations for food bank
Animal Humane New Mexico‘s, mission is to help pets get off the streets and into a home. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane has a pet Food Bank that has been operating for a couple of...
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office planning DWI checkpoints
"If you consume alcohol or drugs, do not drive, and have a plan to get home safely."
Man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder turns down plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vallejos, accused in a 2020 Albuquerque murder was expected to take a plea deal Wednesday. Instead, he ended up turning the deal down. In March 2020, police say Vallejos and a group of people went to a home near Central and Coal, planning to rob the place. Witnesses told police gunfire broke […]
Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours
Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
Southwest Albuquerque SWAT situation ends in aggravated assault arrest
During the incident, Barcelona Rd. and La Junta Rd. were closed. It has since been reopened.
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors will be held until trial
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tina Garcia, the woman accused of terrorizing her East Mountain neighbors will remain locked up until trial. Garcia allegedly made threats, and drove into one of their homes. SWAT vehicles moved in on the home of Garcia last week. According to a criminal complaint, Garcia drove into a neighbors vehicle and fired gunshots. […]
Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
House fire in southwest Albuquerque
Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
Albuquerque BioPark Zoo hosting adults only happy hour
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be […]
