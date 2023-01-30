SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma residents may be in need of a place to stay warm and organizations across Texoma are stepping up to help those in need. Director of Denison’s Menorah Ministries, Effie Bowden said, “We are allowing people who have no other place to go to stay in the sanctuary overnight, and we serve an evening meal, or a lunch and an evening meal. In the morning, people go to the soup kitchen, which is two blocks west of us, for breakfast.”

