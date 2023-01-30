Chiefs TE Travis Kelce blasts Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval during AFC Championship celebration

Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Joe Burrow sacked six times as Chiefs ratchet up pressure in AFC title game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ted Karras, the Bengals’ center and one of the team’s captains, stood at his locker at Arrowhead Stadium and spoke somberly about what had just transpired on the field. One play in particular, though will haunt him for the rest of the offseason. On...
Ryan Day says the QB battle between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord will be a ‘heck of a competition’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is heading for the second true quarterback battle of the Ryan Day era with two-year starter C.J. Stroud off to the NFL. That leaves behind Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to fight to be his successor. This will be McCord’s second battle after losing out to Stroud in 2021 and spending the past two years as his backup, while Brown served as QB3 during his freshman season.
A transfer cornerback; James Laurinaitis; roster management; chicken bones and more: Buckeye Talk Q&A
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, Ohio State text subscribers ask questions and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means answer them in not very rapid fashion. The topics include:. The transfer cornerback Ohio State added Tuesday. Roster numbers for each position. The Jim Knowles defense in Year...
Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller to play in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Thursday and Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ever wonder what Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were like in middle school?. You’ll get to find out Thursday and Sunday when they participate in the new 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas -- complete with a skills competition and flag football games -- along with guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.
Why the Browns might not find immediate defensive tackle help in NFL Draft 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns head into the offseason with a glaring need at defensive tackle. They didn’t get nearly enough from the position that they needed last season, and it showed with their poor run defense. It’s unclear where the Browns exactly go for DT help because...
What Davison Igbinosun’s commitment means for Ohio State football’s cornerbacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s cornerbacks were limited by injuries last season, depth was not the group’s biggest problem. Those cornerbacks who were healthy enough to play — including veterans with starting experience — often struggled with consistency. Having only six scholarship cornerbacks — including two true freshmen — was clearly not a sufficient reserve. The on-field letdowns of those always expected to be at the top of the depth chart, though, showed up more.
Would Brandin Cooks be a better trade target for the Browns than DeAndre Hopkins? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay, I answer Browns questions about trading for a receiver, offseason storylines and more. Hey, Mary Kay: What are the chances the Browns end up trading for Brandin Cooks? I know DeAndre Hopkins is the hot name, but Cooks is a younger, possibly cheaper former teammate of Deshaun Watson. Thanks! — James Rutkowski, Olmsted Falls, Ohio.
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: $200 NBA instant bonus bets payout all week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This fresh bet365 Ohio bonus code offer is giving bettors a great way to start February off right. The NBA season...
Bengals RG Alex Cappa says he thinks he would have played in Super Bowl had Cincinnati advanced
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals right guard Alex Cappa said Monday he thinks he would’ve been ready to play in the Super Bowl, had the team beaten the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Cappa injured his ankle in the team’s Week 18 win over the Ravens and...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: get $1,000 first bet for Wednesday NBA
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is laying the groundwork for bettors ahead of tonight’s NBA action. Although betting on the...
Is receiver or edge rusher more important than defensive tackle for the Browns? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You can only pick one: defensive tackle, edge rusher or wide receiver. Which position would you choose for the Browns this offseason?. It’s one of four Browns questions Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe answer on Wednesday’s Orange and Brown Talk. They make...
2023 QB recruits who could make College Football Playoff runs, from Tennessee to Oregon State to Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah each list five quarterback recruits from the Class of 2023 that they expect to make a difference in the race for the College Football Playoff in years to come. That means...
Caesars Ohio promo code: kick off month with $1,500 first bet on Caesars
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before a busy night in the NBA, lock in our Caesars Ohio promo code CLE1BET here to receive a $1,500 bet...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: get the app to claim this $3,000 no-sweat NBA bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are a ton of options for NBA bettors tonight, but this FanDuel Ohio promo code offer is one way to...
FanDuel Ohio promo code offers one of the best NBA, NCAAB bonuses this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get off to a fast start with this FanDuel Ohio promo code offer and go big on the NBA or college...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: kick off February with bet $1, get $200 bonus bets offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start off on the right foot with this bet365 Ohio bonus code offer. There are tons of options on the board...
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
