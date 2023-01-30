Read full article on original website
How Linda Ronstadt's best song got a second lease on life in HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Linda Ronstadt's song "Long, Long Time" is surging on Spotify, thanks to episode 3 of HBO's "The Last of Us," with Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett.
Star Trek's Jeri Ryan, The Last Of Us' Co-Creator And More Share Praise For Annie Wersching After Death At 45
After Annie Wersching's death at 45, former co-stars and colleagues from Star Trek, The Last of Us and more shared praise for the actress.
That '90s Show Star Shares Thoughts On Where Danny Masterson's Hyde Would Be In 1995
That '90s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has some thoughts on where Danny Masterson's Hyde would be in the year 1995.
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Linda Ronstadt Decided That Her Singing Career Was Over in the Early 2010s
It's difficult to pick just one accolade of Linda Ronstadt's career to single out. From the 1970s onward, the singer released chart-topping hits, earned a bevy of awards, and was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2014. Alongside Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris in their critically lauded group Trio, they were awarded a star on the the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Linda's remarkable work resulted in a well-deserved mention by the Kennedy Center Honors in 2019.
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her.
ETOnline.com
Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)
Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script
When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Been 'Easier' Since Harry Styles Split, Source Says
It appears that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are on good terms again after the pair were spotted sharing a hug over the weekend. In new pics of the former couple, the Ted Lasso star is seen embracing Wilde after leaving a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday. The pair...
EW.com
Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze
Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
Keanu Reeves admits he begged Warner Bros ‘every year’ for a Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves has admitted just how hard he fought for Warner Bros to greenlight a Constantine sequel.In September 2022, the studio confirmed a forthcoming sequel to the actor’s 2005 fantasy horror film – based on DC/Vertigo’s Hellblazer comics – in which he starred as suicide survivor and demon hunter John, who finds himself entangled in a supernatural plot between angelic and demonic forces. The spin-off comes nearly two decades after the original was released, with Reeves admitting it took continued persistence before Warner Bros finally agreed to a sequel.“I kept asking almost every year,” Reeves told Total Film (via...
Channing Tatum Says ‘Magic Mike’ Co-Star Salma Hayek ‘Was 1 of [His] First Crushes’
Channing Tatum is no stranger to locking lips with the most famous actresses in Hollywood, so why did Salma Hayek make him a nervous?
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
ComicBook
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Filming Begins on Final Season of Fan-Favorite Show
Stranger Things isn't the only fan-favorite Netflix show that's coming to an end after its next season. Netflix announced last year that they would be making a fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. In November, showrunner Steve Blackman shared a photo of the fourth season premiere's script cover page and revealed the season will have six episodes. Today, one of the official Twitter accounts for Netflix shared a photo from the start of production.
ComicBook
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
ComicBook
Report: Topics for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4
VICE's Dark Side of the Ring currently has its long-awaited fourth season in production. PWInsider's Mike Johnson provided an update on the show on Wednesday, stating that three episodes of the season will cover Abdullah the Butcher, Mike Awesome and Bam Bam Bigelow. Mick Foley, Terry Funk, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and Jim Cornette have reportedly been interviewed to cover those topics.
Goonies 2? What The Cast And Steven Spielberg Have Said About A Sequel To The Classic Over The Years
The Goonies 2 has been talked about for nearly 40 years, what have those involved said about a possible sequel?
'Friends' Actor Maggie Wheeler Says Matthew Perry's Memoir Was 'Sad' To Read
The actor who portrayed Janice on the hit show said reading how her costar suffered through addiction over the years was "difficult."
