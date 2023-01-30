What the NFL pool report said about replayed third down, intentional grounding in Bengals-Chiefs

Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Ryan Day says the QB battle between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord will be a ‘heck of a competition’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is heading for the second true quarterback battle of the Ryan Day era with two-year starter C.J. Stroud off to the NFL. That leaves behind Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to fight to be his successor. This will be McCord’s second battle after losing out to Stroud in 2021 and spending the past two years as his backup, while Brown served as QB3 during his freshman season.
A transfer cornerback; James Laurinaitis; roster management; chicken bones and more: Buckeye Talk Q&A
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, Ohio State text subscribers ask questions and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means answer them in not very rapid fashion. The topics include:. The transfer cornerback Ohio State added Tuesday. Roster numbers for each position. The Jim Knowles defense in Year...
Why the Browns might not find immediate defensive tackle help in NFL Draft 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns head into the offseason with a glaring need at defensive tackle. They didn’t get nearly enough from the position that they needed last season, and it showed with their poor run defense. It’s unclear where the Browns exactly go for DT help because...
2023 QB recruits who could make College Football Playoff runs, from Tennessee to Oregon State to Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah each list five quarterback recruits from the Class of 2023 that they expect to make a difference in the race for the College Football Playoff in years to come. That means...
What Davison Igbinosun’s commitment means for Ohio State football’s cornerbacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s cornerbacks were limited by injuries last season, depth was not the group’s biggest problem. Those cornerbacks who were healthy enough to play — including veterans with starting experience — often struggled with consistency. Having only six scholarship cornerbacks — including two true freshmen — was clearly not a sufficient reserve. The on-field letdowns of those always expected to be at the top of the depth chart, though, showed up more.
Would Brandin Cooks be a better trade target for the Browns than DeAndre Hopkins? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay, I answer Browns questions about trading for a receiver, offseason storylines and more. Hey, Mary Kay: What are the chances the Browns end up trading for Brandin Cooks? I know DeAndre Hopkins is the hot name, but Cooks is a younger, possibly cheaper former teammate of Deshaun Watson. Thanks! — James Rutkowski, Olmsted Falls, Ohio.
Bengals RG Alex Cappa says he thinks he would have played in Super Bowl had Cincinnati advanced
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals right guard Alex Cappa said Monday he thinks he would’ve been ready to play in the Super Bowl, had the team beaten the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Cappa injured his ankle in the team’s Week 18 win over the Ravens and...
Bengals CB Tre Flowers: ‘I would love to be back in Cincinnati’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals will have multiple cornerbacks hit the free agent market this offseason, but one veteran nickel back doesn’t want to go anywhere. Bengals cornerback Tre Flowers, who’s been with the Bengals since 2021, told cleveland.com this week that he’s open to staying in Cincinnati. Sitting behind his empty locker, he discussed his thoughts on his time with the Bengals.
Is receiver or edge rusher more important than defensive tackle for the Browns? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You can only pick one: defensive tackle, edge rusher or wide receiver. Which position would you choose for the Browns this offseason?. It’s one of four Browns questions Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe answer on Wednesday’s Orange and Brown Talk. They make...
Cleveland Cavaliers blocking out negative noise, preaching positivity: ‘There are seven teams with 30 wins and we are one’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ready. He had been thinking about it in the hours following Tuesday night’s stinging loss to the Miami Heat and had something he wanted to get off his chest. It didn’t even matter what question came first. His answer was going to be the same regardless -- a message of positivity and brief reflection, the same one he first delivered to the team at Wednesday’s practice.
‘There is a beauty in the competition’: What the Heat are saying about their close call with the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Head coach Erik Spoelstra and his experienced Miami Heat squad threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Cavaliers defensively on Tuesday night.
Cleveland Guardians announce 2023 spring training broadcast schedule
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced Tuesday that Bally Sports Great Lakes will televise eight spring training games, including three that will be produced by regional partners. Cleveland and Cincinnati are set to open Cactus League play Feb. 25 at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. Radio broadcasts include 15...
