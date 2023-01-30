ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

San Diego Union-Tribune

Padres roster review: Manny Machado

Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Manny Machado avoided the IL when he hurt his ankle and managed to finish in the top-three in NL MVP voting for the second time in three years
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Ben Verlander's MLB Tiers: Who are the best third basemen?

Break out your coolers. It might not be warm outside during these winter months, but things stay steamy in the world of baseball. Free agency was electric, spring training is just around the corner, and the league just announced its new cover for "MLB 23 The Show." With all this...
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant

The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the MLB spring training dates to know

As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of spring training games across Arizona and Florida will follow as...
ARIZONA STATE
batterypower.com

Ron Washington on Vaughn Grissom’s progress this winter

One of the biggest storylines heading into spring training for the Atlanta Braves will be who is going to replace Dansby Swanson at shortstop. The Braves have a veteran option in Orlando Arcia, who has been a starting shortstop in the past, but the most intriguing option is probably Vaughn Grissom.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts

Earlier last week, the Boston Red Sox made a surprising decision. Boston dumped All-Star reliever and 2018 World Series Champion Matt Barnes. The team designated Barnes for assignment, and on Monday, the Red Sox traded him away. Boston sent Barnes to the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s ace MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported the news initially. “Matt Read more... The post Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Still In ‘Market’ For Infielders

The Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might not be done with their offseason additions just yet. With Boston just months removed from its last-place finish in the American League East to close the door on 2022, the offseason has been among the most interesting for the Red Sox in recent years. They lost a trio of fan favorites — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi — and simultaneously addressed their need for depth in the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen to weather the storm of said losses.
BOSTON, MA
bucsdugout.com

MLB Pipeline, Keith Law rerank Pirates prospects, including notes from Jonathan Mayo regarding recent changes

The 2023 season is fastly approaching and various outlets have released their latest prospect updates before minor league camp begins. MLB Pipeline’s 2023 Top 100 Prospects list includes four Pittsburgh Pirates. 2022 No. 4 overall selection and second baseman Termarr Johnson is the highest-rated Pittsburgh prospect, just outside the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

