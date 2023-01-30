ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Asian shares mixed after last week's gains on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ldJP_0kVkw84f00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were trading mixed in Asia on Monday after Wall Street benchmarks closed higher on Friday, capping a third week of gains out of the last four.

Tokyo and Shanghai rose while Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Taiwan’s benchmark jumped 3.8%.

Attention was turning to Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. A report Friday showed that U.S. inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that's less painful than last year's aggressive hikes. The measure the Fed prefers, which doesn't count food and energy costs, was 4.4% higher in December than a year earlier. That was down from 4.7% inflation in November.

Reports that holiday travel during last week's Lunar New Year festivities was nearly back to normal raised expectations that China's economy may regain momentum faster than anticipated after it relaxed pandemic restrictions late last year.

In the first trading session after a weeklong break, the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2% to 3,270.32. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2.3% on heavy selling of technology shares. E-commerce giant Alibaba sank 7.1% following reports it is building a facility in Singapore that some speculated could become its global headquarters.

The Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post reported that the company had denied it was planning such a change, saying the new campus in Singapore will house regional operations with partners like Lazada. Alibaba is headquartered in the east Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Taiwan's benchmark was lifted by gains in TSMC, the world's biggest maker of computer chips, which jumped 8%.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% to 27,433.40. South Korea's Kospi lost 1.3% to 2,450.65 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney shed 0.2% to 7,481.70.

India's Sensex was unchanged and Bangkok's SET edged less than 0.1% lower.

Shares in some companies in the Adani Group recovered some lost ground after recent massive losses after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research published a report alleging major problems within India's second-largest conglomerate, which has holdings in energy, data transmission, construction and other major industries.

Its flagship, Adani Enterprises, gained 5.4% and the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. added 2.1%. But shares in other Adani listed companies fell between 5% to 20%.

The Adani Group said it was considering legal action against Hindenburg following its allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,070.56. It’s rallied through January on growing belief inflation is on a steady downswing, hopefully relieving pressure on the economy and markets.

The Dow inched 0.1% higher, to 33,978.08, and the Nasdaq gained 0.9% to 11,621.71.

So far, the jobs market has remained remarkably resilient despite a slowing overall economy. Almost all of the high-profile layoff announcements have been within the tech industry, which raced to expand after the pandemic sent demand for technology soaring.

Mixed earnings results have driven some big swings in markets.

Reports Friday also showed that income growth for Americans slowed in December, while consumer spending fell a bit more sharply than expected.

Economists said Friday's data likely keeps the Fed on track to raise its key benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday, a step down from its increase of 0.50 points last month and four straight hikes of 0.75 points before that.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which sets rates for mortgages and other important loans, held steady at 3.50% on Monday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed actions, held at 4.19%.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude lost 38 cents to $79.30 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.33 to $79.68 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international pricing benchmark, gave up 40 cents to $86.00 per barrel.

The dollar slipped to 129.54 Japanese yen from 129.80 yen. The euro rose to $1.0866 from $1.0865.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Fed approves 0.25% hike, softening rate increases again

(WASHINGTON) -- The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it was raising its short-term borrowing rate another 0.25%, the central bank's second consecutive decision to slow rate increases while extending an effort to cool the economy and dial back inflation. The Fed has put forward a string of borrowing cost increases as it tries to slash price hikes by slowing the economy and choking off demand. The approach, however, risks tipping the U.S. economy into a recession and putting millions out of work. The Fed's decision comes weeks after a government report showed that inflation slowed in December, marking six consecutive months of easing price increases. At a press conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. While acknowledging that inflation has eased in recent months, he said inflation remains too high and interest rates will need to stay elevated to bring inflation down to normal levels.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Nigeria sees cash shortage amid push for redesigned currency

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigeria's push to replace its paper money with newly designed currency notes has created a shortage of cash, leaving people unable to buy what they need and forcing businesses to close across the West African nation, experts and business groups said. The Central...
WGAU

HarperCollins to cut North American workforce by 5%

NEW YORK — (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers plans to cut its workforce by 5% in the U.S. and Canada by the end of June, citing increased costs and lower sales in a statement released Tuesday. The announcement comes the day before HarperCollins and the union representing some 250...
NEW YORK STATE
WGAU

Senator calls on Apple, Google to remove TikTok from app stores

The push on Capitol Hill to rein in China-owned social media network TikTok has set its sights on tech giants Apple and Google. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-CO, sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday calling on their companies to remove TikTok from their respective app stores, citing concerns about how TikTok handles the data of American users. "Like most social media networks, TikTok collects vast and sophisticated data from its users," Bennet said. "Unlike most social media networks, TikTok poses a unique concern." "TikTok's vast influence and aggressive data collection pose a specific threat to U.S. national security because of its parent company's obligations under Chinese law," Bennet added.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy