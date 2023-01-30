ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

A Beloved “Lifestyle Destination” Closes Its Doors in Sewickley

It was more than a decade ago when Danielle Franks suggested sprucing up the quaint streets of Sewickley during a local mom’s club playgroup; her friend, Kristin Bourdeau, also admitted to feeling an “itch” to do something within the community. Both had backgrounds in retail, as well...
Herman C. Frank II, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
College receives ‘It’s On Us PA’ grant

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.0-- Westminster College has been awarded a $37,674 It’s On Us PA grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to combat campus sexual assault. Launched in 2016 by former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, the It’s On Us PA grant aims to increase awareness, education and resources for sexual assault prevention and victim support initiatives at higher education institutions.
A cold arctic blast sweeping from the Great Lakes to New England

(WKBN) — Winter is not over for our part of the country. We will experience another blast of colder air to wrap up the first week of February. Arctic air will push out of Canada and sweep into the United States late this week. This cold air will also pour into Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.
How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space

A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
Boardman restaurant reopens with big changes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A familiar restaurant is now under new ownership with lots of big changes. Belleria on Market Street in Boardman is now open for business, but new owner Frank Lellio is no stranger to the name. Lellio has owned the Struthers location for nine years. Heading into the new location, you’ll see a lot of new changes.
Cal’s Celebrates 40 Years

Garrettsville – Back in 1983, Cal and Carole King took a leap of faith, opening Cal’s Restaurant in the space formerly occupied by Stevie’s Master Pizza. Aaron King explained, “Donny Paul and his brother Roy “Sonny” Paul thought it would be a good fit for my mom and dad.” Aaron went on to explain that his dad, a pro bowler at one time, had been a chef in his younger days. The Paul brothers’ hunch was correct, with Cal’s Restaurant serving the Garrettsville community for the last 40 years.
Park Inn By Radisson Sharon PA

We are the only full service hotel in Mercer County, PA with amenities like, indoor hotel pool, hot tub, sauna, gym, and bar & restaurant. We also have multiple banquet rooms to host corporate & social events.
Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
Powerball Power Play ticket worth $200k sold in Grove City

Grove City, PA – A Powerball Power Play winning ticket was sold at Sheetz in Grove City for Saturday’s drawing. That winning ticket is worth $200,000. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-18-23-27-47, and the red Powerball 15 to win $200,000. Lottery officials said today that without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was four. Sheetz, 1526 West Main St. Ext, Grove City, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The post Powerball Power Play ticket worth $200k sold in Grove City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love

Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
