Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez agrees to deal with Giants

 6 days ago

Two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports on Sunday.

Terms of Perez’s deal haven’t been reported.

Perez, 34, won the American League Gold Glove in both 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland. He led the AL in caught-stealing percentage in both 2019 (40.8 percent) and the shortened 2020 season (71.4 percent).

Perez is a defensive-minded asset but typically a liability with the bat though he did hit a career-best 24 homers in 2019. He has a career batting average of .207 with 55 homers and 192 RBIs in 511 games over nine seasons, the first eight with Cleveland.

Perez spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates but played in just 21 games due to a hamstring injury that occurred while running the bases on May 7. He batted .233 with two homers and eight RBIs.

