Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott Issues Winter Storm Disaster Declaration in Denton County, Other Counties
Texas Governor Greg Abbott ( R ) has issued a disaster declaration for seven counties, including Denton County, after this week’s winter storm that caused property damage, travel disruptions and power outages. “The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week and we...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Marina Roof Covered in Ice Partially Collapses on Boats at Joe Pool Lake
Damage is being assessed after a part of the roof collapsed over several slips at Lynn Creek Marina on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the area Friday morning. The roof over one dock at the marina partially collapsed onto several boats. It's not known...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Our Guys Have Been Working Tirelessly': Garland City Crews Work Around the Clock
In some areas of Garland Thursday the layers of ice proved to be heavy for some trees. “I’ve heard of an outage that has tree branches on the lines, a couple of those actually,” said Elizabeth Kimbrough, Electric Communications Manager for Garland Power & Light. At one point...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Portillo's to Open 2 New Restaurants in Arlington, Allen This Year
Chicagoland favorite Portillo's has confirmed plans for at least two more restaurants in North Texas and two others may also be in development, according to a report by The Dallas Morning News. Portillo's, famous for their Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate shake, said in October 2021 that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead in Big Rig Crash on LBJ Freeway Friday Morning
Garland police say one good Samaritan is dead and another was injured when a semi-truck loaded with ice cream crashed into them on LBJ Freeway Friday morning. "Highways are treacherous," Garland Police Lt. Richard Maldonado said. "They're very dangerous." Garland police say there was a rollover accident on westbound LBJ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Being Iced in, Bedford Woman is Grateful for Her Neighbors' Kindness and Unique Methods of Clearing Ice
One Bedford neighborhood, like many others, is one where kids can play and neighbors look out for each other. So, it was no surprise to Pam Lynch, who recently had knee surgery, to see her neighbor, who uses a motorized scooter, clear ice off her walkway. "It means so much...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash
One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Police Investigating Gun Scare in Hospital ER, Suspect at Large
Arlington Police are working on an active situation at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in which officers say a woman entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, no shots were fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived and she was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Zoo Suspect Arrested After Being Seen Visiting Dallas World Aquarium
The man charged in the taking of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo has also been linked to two other recent incidents there, authorities said Friday. Davion Irvin, 24, has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building in connection with the cutting of the enclosure fences for the clouded leopard and emperor tamarin monkeys, Dallas Police said Friday. He was also linked to the cutting of the habitat of the zoo's langur monkeys, police said. The langur monkeys didn't escape and weren't harmed; the leopard did but was later found safe near its pen.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Execution of Man Convicted in Killing of 3 in Texas Delayed
A judge has delayed next week's scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. He...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Searching For Woman Accused of Displayed a Gun at Arlington Memorial Hospital
Arlington Police are searching for a woman accused of displaying a gun at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning. Police say they received a call from the hospital stating that a white female subject entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m. After noticing the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bartender Charged With Overserving Man Convicted in Drunken Driving Crash That Killed Euless Detective
The bartender accused of overserving alcohol to the man convicted in a 2021 Lake Worth drunken driving crash that killed a Euless police detective was arrested Friday, police said Friday. Cala Richardson, 26, is accused of overserving alcohol to Dylan Molina on Nov. 27, 2021, police said Friday. Molina went...
Comments / 0