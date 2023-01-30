Read full article on original website
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Love Potion #9: The Science Behind Pair BondingJeremy Brower
Aunt of victim in SF police shooting denied stage time at Tyre Nichols event
The aunt of a man shot by San Francisco police confronted local leaders at an event to honor Tyre Nichols at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
KTVU FOX 2
CHP locks down Oakland building after man spotted with gun
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning placed a building in Oakland that houses Caltrans on lockdown after a state employee thought they saw a man in the parking lot with a gun. The lockdown at 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland was lifted within the hour of...
San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
NBC Bay Area
Series of Car Break-ins at Oakland Shopping Center
An Oakland shopping center seems to be at the center of a car break-in spree. In at least one recent case, thieves broke into a car while the driver was still inside. Video footage of the incident shows the moments an SUV cases the shopping plaza on 98th Avenue. The thieves drive around twice, and during the second pass, the passenger gets out, peeks in the window of the car they're targeting and then appears to drive off. Seconds later, the SUV backs up and the thief opens Tyson Wrench's trunk and steals his backpack.
KTVU FOX 2
DA reopens Santa Rita Jail suicide case after lax cell checks revealed
DUBLIN, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday announced prosecutors are reopening a case stemming from a suicide at Santa Rita Jail two years ago, which reveal that the woman hadn't been adequately checked on by deputies and that the accounting of her cell visits were improperly catalogued.
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
oaklandside.org
District Attorney Price to reopen 8 police killings for possible criminal prosecution
Alameda County police officers and sheriff’s deputies who killed eight individuals while on duty in past incidents could newly face murder, manslaughter, or other criminal charges, according to a press release issued by District Attorney Pamela Price today. “I promised accountability,” said Price, who campaigned on a platform of...
Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
KTVU FOX 2
DA reopens Mario Gonzalez case against Alameda police
ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday announced that she is reopening the case against three Alameda police officers who were involved in the death of Mario Gonzalez – and were cleared by her predecessor. District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement she will examine...
Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car in SF's Bayview
A man was found dead on Monday with a gunshot would inside a car parked in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, officials said.
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
KTVU FOX 2
California mountain lion picked the wrong 5-year-old 'to mess with,' aunt says
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A mountain lion in Half Moon Bay that sunk its teeth into a 5-year-old boy picked the "wrong kid and mama to mess with," the boy's aunt said. Jack and his mother "bravely fought off the attack," aunt Amie Wagner told KTVU in an interview, and which she also expressed on a GoFundMe.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara detective fires gun during stolen car arrest
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a...
KTVU FOX 2
Man injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge, CHP investigating
NEWARK, Calif. - A car's windows were shattered and the driver was injured Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, officials say. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre...
postnewsgroup.com
Popular Chief LeRonne Armstrong Placed on Administrative Leave During Investigation of Police Misconduct
“I did nothing wrong. I violated no policies,” said Armstrong, speaking at a press conference. Refusing to accept administrative leave during a police misconduct investigation, OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong fired back with a press conference of his own this week, organized by a high-profile corporate public relations and communications firm.
Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP locks down Oakland building that houses Caltrans
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning placed a building in Oakland that houses Caltrans, on lockdown. The address of the building is at 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The building houses the Caltrans District 4 office. Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala confirmed the building...
