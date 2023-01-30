Winter Precipitation To Impact Driving Conditions Across The State

Update 4:06 a.m. 1/30/23:

Another round of winter weather is bringing rain and ice to Green Country on Monday morning.

News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz says it is a cold and messy start to the week after freezing drizzle fell overnight and into the early-morning hours. Stephen says steadier precipitation will develop during the day on Monday, with some heavier bursts of sleet possible around northeast Oklahoma. Southeast parts of the state will also likely see some freezing rain, according to Stephen.

___

Update 11:09 p.m. 1/29/23:

Wintery precipitation this week could make for hazardous driving conditions across the state.

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves says travel issues could occur due to slick roads from the winter precipitation over the next three to four days.

Tulsa has forecasted wind chills in the single digits on Monday.