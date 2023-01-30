ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Winter Precipitation To Impact Driving Conditions Across The State

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
Update 4:06 a.m. 1/30/23:

Another round of winter weather is bringing rain and ice to Green Country on Monday morning.

News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz says it is a cold and messy start to the week after freezing drizzle fell overnight and into the early-morning hours. Stephen says steadier precipitation will develop during the day on Monday, with some heavier bursts of sleet possible around northeast Oklahoma. Southeast parts of the state will also likely see some freezing rain, according to Stephen.

Update 11:09 p.m. 1/29/23:

Wintery precipitation this week could make for hazardous driving conditions across the state.

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves says travel issues could occur due to slick roads from the winter precipitation over the next three to four days.

Tulsa has forecasted wind chills in the single digits on Monday.

Related
KXII.com

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. TEXOMA RESTAURANTS TRYING TO STAY OPEN DURING WINTER WEATHER. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST. With dangerous road conditions across the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

News 12 at Six - POWER OUTAGES

Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.
ARDMORE, OK
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Wintry Weather Issues Return

TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Monday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The shallow arctic air will remain entrenched across the state through at least Wednesday before attempting to modify Thursday into the weekend. This pattern will bring several waves of wintry precipitation across the area resulting in highly varied types of wintry precipitation depending upon your exact location. A general overview supports more sleet and snow across the northern sections with a mixture of sleet and freezing rain across the southern areas. The deepest cold air will support snow and sleet, with the shallowest air supporting freezing rain. As of this morning, higher chances for more impactful freezing rain chances will remain south of I-40 with higher chances along the Red River Valley into north central Texas. Most data currently place this slightly south of the McAlester region. Regardless, I'll encourage you to remain alert to rapidly changing winter weather conditions as several disturbances move across the area. Even freezing drizzle can cause extremely dangerous travel conditions in these patterns.
TULSA, OK
KVUE

Winter Storm Warning issued for much of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — *A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a majority of Central Texas from 9 a.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is will be in effect for Fayette county for the same time period.*. A very winter-like week is ahead of us...
TEXAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads

ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
iheart.com

Oklahoma Braces For Colder Temperatures And Possible Icy Conditions

A strong cold front will move through the region Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing much cooler air for several days. Gusty northerly winds will make it feel much colder, with wind chill values expected to drop into the teens and single digits. Ice is possible across parts of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Ten Funny Oklahoma Winter Weather Memes

It's been an insane week weather-wise for most, if not all of Oklahoma. Luckily for us, the majority of the state didn't get as bad as originally predicted. At least for some of us, in other places, it got much worse. We still have a few days left of colder/freezing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

