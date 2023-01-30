Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio LocationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio's all-time passing leader, twin brother sign with West Texas A&M
It's National Signing Day and the dynamic duo from Brennan High School, Ashton and Aaron Dubose, they're among the many signing their letters of intent today. Ashton is San Antonio's all-time leading passer and his twin brother Aaron is his favorite receiver. Twin brothers Ashton and Aaron Dubose have always...
San Antonio's coffee scene falls flat, according to new nationwide study
San Antonio was in the bottom half of the rankings, and adding to the sting, Austin landed just ahead of us.
Free Roasted Corn Festival returns to San Antonio bigger than ever
The elotes are back.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of February 3 include First Friday Pub Run, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn Tour, & more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of February 3 include First Friday Pub Run – Mardi Gras, Haunted Home Tour of Victoria’s Black Swan Inn, Shen Yun, Locals Day, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts on Sushi...
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio Location
Good news for fans of chicken salad in San Antonio with Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opening its first store in San Antonio on Wednesday, February 8.
San Antonio restaurants and bars closing due to the winter storm
Power outages and continued bad weather have forced many eateries to close.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s new plan to tackle violent crime
San Antonio – Before UTSA Criminologist Michael Smith got into explaining the plan he and his colleagues had designed for the City of San Antonio, he made sure to stress what it wasn’t. “It is not anything -- does not resemble in any way, any shape, any fashion,...
Huge! Is The Largest Pizza In The Lone Star State In This Texas City?
Yes, things are bigger in Texas! We take pride in that, don't we? It's what TEXAS is all about. So, it's no surprise that San Antonio is home to the BIGGEST PIZZA in Texas?. If you are a PIZZA fan, and who isn't, then this is probably a dream come true!
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
The Lamest Cities in Texas According to the San Antonio Island Boys
A couple of super cool guys who are calling themselves the San Antonio Island Boys apparently believe they've experienced enough life in our great state to inform us which cities are the lamest, and I for one applaud them for their civic duty. So if you don't know who the...
Chicken Salad Chick will open its first San Antonio location Feb. 8
A Westover Hills location is expected to follow behind the chain's debut in Stone Oak.
KTSA
Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
Texas woman shares heartwarming H-E-B experience in viral TikTok
"Every time I think about it, it just makes me want to cry."
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in US
It is no secret that people across the country are moving to Texas. So it comes as no surprise that several of the most desirable zip codes in the United States are in Texas- and one of these is in San Antonio.
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
visitsanantonio.com
“Party for Two!” – Date Night at the Pearl
February may be the month of love – but date nights are fun year-round. So whether you’re looking for a romantic Valentine’s evening or a romantic evening any other time of the year – Historic Pearl offers an array of things to do. The gorgeous 22-acre property is full of locally-owned restaurants, and shops and is lined with picturesque greenery and architecture that’s sure to make you swoon.
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns after DWI charge
Simmons was pulled over after leaving a Northside bar last week.
Comments / 0