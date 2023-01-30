ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio’s new plan to tackle violent crime

San Antonio – Before UTSA Criminologist Michael Smith got into explaining the plan he and his colleagues had designed for the City of San Antonio, he made sure to stress what it wasn’t. “It is not anything -- does not resemble in any way, any shape, any fashion,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
visitsanantonio.com

“Party for Two!” – Date Night at the Pearl

February may be the month of love – but date nights are fun year-round. So whether you’re looking for a romantic Valentine’s evening or a romantic evening any other time of the year – Historic Pearl offers an array of things to do. The gorgeous 22-acre property is full of locally-owned restaurants, and shops and is lined with picturesque greenery and architecture that’s sure to make you swoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

