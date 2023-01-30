ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,271.

Difference: 116 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 41 points Saturday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss at Boston.

James’ scoring average this season: 30.2.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 117 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James four more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. The Lakers say James will not play at Brooklyn on Monday. Assuming he does not miss any more games, he would be on pace to break the record Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: Monday at Brooklyn. They play at New York on Tuesday.

