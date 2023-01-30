Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Fairphone nabs $53M in growth capital for ‘sustainable’ consumer electronics
The €49 million (~$53 million) “growth capital” investment — from an international consortium of impact investors, led by new shareholders Invest-NL, the ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund and existing investor Quadia via its Regenero Impact Fund — is more than the startup has raised since being founded, back in 2010. (Fairphone had previously raised $40.7 million, per Crunchbase — spread across nine funding rounds, drawing on a range of sources from crowdfunding to VC and debt.)
TechCrunch
Backed by Elevation Capital, Profit.co helps companies execute OKRs
Headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices in Singapore, India and Japan, Profit.co announced today it has raised $11 million led by Elevation Capital. The company says it has grown nine times in annual recurring revenue over the past two years. Profit.co’s SaaS platform is used by more than 1,100 customers in 25 countries, including Deckers Brand, Sandvik, Deriv, Singapore’s Open Government and Phoenix Rescue Mission.
TechCrunch
Portside lands $50M to help manage business aviation
Inspired to build a tech-forward solution, Alek Vernitsky and Alek Strygin co-founded Portside, which allows aircraft operators to share schedules, financial and maintenance data, and other key aircraft information with owners, banks and insurance companies through a web-based portal. Portside today announced that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors including I2BF Global Ventures, bringing the company’s total raised to more than $70 million.
TechCrunch
Hear how to find profitability early with Cambly and Benchmark on TechCrunch Live
Our first guests are Sameer Shariff, CEO and co-founder of Cambly, and Sarah Tavel, a long-time investor at Benchmark and previously Greylock. They’re the perfect guests to kick off the third season of TCL!. Cambly looks like a sure bet right now, but as you’ll hear from Sameer, it...
TechCrunch
TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud
But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
TechCrunch
Netflix lists rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing outside household
The streaming giant has shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household. It has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. These new terms ask people to define...
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
TechCrunch
Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition
About one-third of the purchase price is payable over a two-year period, subject to certain undisclosed conditions. And, if one undisclosed milestone in particular is met within the next 12 months, Marqeta said it will pay an additional $52 million for the startup, bringing the total acquisition price to $275 million.
TechCrunch
Haun Ventures leads Sovereign Labs’ $7.4M seed round to help scale blockchains
The startup is building an “open, interconnected rollup ecosystem” with a software development kit (SDK) to provide a framework for secure and interoperable zero-knowledge rollups (ZK-rollups). “Sovereign’s goal has always been to make scaling [blockchains] simple,” Özer said. “For people who have been in this space for four-plus...
TechCrunch
EV company Arrival to cut workforce by 50% in third restructuring effort
The company said Monday that Igor Torgov, former executive VP of digital at the company, has been hired as its CEO. Prior to Arrival, Torgov held a number of CEO, COO and other leadership positions at Atol, Bitfury, Yota, Columbus IT and Microsoft. The cuts announced Monday would reduce its...
TechCrunch
Southeast Asia farm-to-table startup Secai Marche raises Series A
This brings the startup’s total raised so far to $4.5 million. TechCrunch last covered Secai Marche when it raised seed funding from Rakuten and Beyond Next in 2021. Since its seed funding, Secai Marche has built out its warehouse management and fulfillment system for perishables and established a cold supply chain from farm to end-users that covers more than 300 farmers. Founder Ami Sugiyama told TechCrunch that by optimizing its supply chain and minimizing lead time for deliveries, Secai Marche is able to maintain a wastage rate of less than 1%.
TechCrunch
Risilience, a climate analytics and risk assessment platform for enterprises, raises $26M
Spun out of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) back in 2021, Risilience says it has already amassed a number of high-profile enterprise customers, including Nestlé, Maersk, EasyJet, Burberry and Tesco. The raise comes as ESG (environmental, social, and [corporate] governance) startups across the spectrum...
TechCrunch
Digs is a Figma-like collaboration tool for home builders and suppliers
The company was co-founded by Ryan Fink and Ty Frackiewicz. For Fink, this is his second attempt at a home-centric startup. His previous company, Streem, aimed to build a digital twin of the home by using phone cameras and augmented reality. The idea here was to connect home owners with remote experts. Streem was eventually acquired by Frontdoor. He told me that after leaving Streem, he felt like he had never really been able to accomplish the service’s original mission, so he decided to take another stab at it, but from a different perspective and with the goal of understanding the builder side.
TechCrunch
Jetpack.io helps developers focus on applications instead of infrastructure
It’s an issue that many development teams face that lack the resources of large companies like his earlier employers. He decided to launch Jetpack.io to help solve this infrastructure deployment problem for everyone. He began by building an end-to-end platform, but eventually abandoned that idea for a more modular...
Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data.
TechCrunch
MUFG, Japan’s largest bank, launches $100M fund for Indonesian startups
The fund, which is the third managed by MUFG’s fund management company MUIP, will make strategic investments in startups that can work with Danamon, a commercial bank acquired by MUFG and MUFG Bank in 2019. Danamon’s goals are to increase product competitiveness, promote digitalization and partner with portfolio companies to tap into their customer contacts.
TechCrunch
Amazon’s sales terms and delivery ‘dark patterns’ face probe in Poland
The UOKiK is acting on complaints into the ecommerce giant’s practices which it’s been investigating since September 2021. It’s now taken the step of publicly accusing Amazon of misleading consumers — and will proceed to investigate the charges laid out. If it confirms its suspicion that...
TechCrunch
Meta stock perks up as the company promises a ‘year of efficiency’
In its Q4 earnings call on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the company’s near future priorities and plans, painting a picture of a tech giant that’s driving toward leaning down and speeding up. The company beat revenue expectations in the final quarter of 2022, bringing in $32.2...
TechCrunch
Teach yourself growth marketing: Which metrics really matter?
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses, and I can confidently attest that doing the work is the best way to learn the skills to excel in this profession. I am not saying you need to immediately...
Comments / 0