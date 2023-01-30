The company was co-founded by Ryan Fink and Ty Frackiewicz. For Fink, this is his second attempt at a home-centric startup. His previous company, Streem, aimed to build a digital twin of the home by using phone cameras and augmented reality. The idea here was to connect home owners with remote experts. Streem was eventually acquired by Frontdoor. He told me that after leaving Streem, he felt like he had never really been able to accomplish the service’s original mission, so he decided to take another stab at it, but from a different perspective and with the goal of understanding the builder side.

20 HOURS AGO