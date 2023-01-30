This letter is in reference to a recent Letter from the Editor in Food Safety News (“An independent food safety board is far better than anything FDA Commissioner does on his own”), dated January 29, 2023. As some may remember, I had the great privilege of serving as Undersecretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 2001 to 2004. During that time, we faced several foodborne illness events and meat recalls due to contamination with E. coli O157:H7 (ground beef patties) and Listeria monocytogenes (ready-to-eat cold cuts), among others. To address these and other issues, we focused on ensuring that our inspectors were well trained in the science of the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points system (HACCP), forming teams of auditors to ensure that plans were not only in effect at meat processing plants, but that they had been developed in a science-based manner. In fact, we made sure that all regulations we would issue would be based strictly on science and evidence, not speculation. As a result of our activities, the rate of contamination of ready-to-eat meat and poultry with L. monocytogenes dropped from 0.64% in 2005 to 0.33% in 2017 (Mamber, S.W., et al, 2020 J. Food Prot. 83(9):1598-1606), and illnesses due to E. coli O157:H7 decreased by 42%, reaching the CDC’s Healthy People 2010 Goals for foodborne illnesses due to this organism ahead of schedule (cdc.gov/mmwr, April 15, 2010).

