Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska
Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
Valley fever could be spreading across the U.S. Here are the symptoms and what you need to know
Symptoms of valley fever may appear from one to three weeks after breathing in the fungal spores. Valley fever, a fungal infection most notably found in the Southwestern United States, is now likely to spread east, throughout the Great Plains and even north to the Canadian border because of climate change, according to a study in GeoHealth.
Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters
Scientists say sea otters have recently become the main prey of wolves. The post Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters appeared first on Talker.
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
WHO urges food system changes to improve food safety
Food systems must be transformed urgently to improve food safety and health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO said multiple problems are negatively affecting health including zoonotic pathogens that spread between animals and humans. The current system is “failing” with foodborne diseases widespread, and unhealthy diets and malnutrition...
The War on Cattle: A Net Zero Carbon Future Means Eliminating the Meat Industry
Many climate activists envision a future with no greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere, aiming for net zero emissions by the target dates of 2030 or 2050. Net zero carbon emissions mean no emissions in the atmosphere - at all.
The Story of the Donner Party: Deadly Mistakes Over the Snowy Sierra
I could have died so many times. Active people have a complex relationship with risk; something like, “How much ridiculous fun can I have without my tombstone reading, ‘Cause of Death: Stupidity?'” Over 3,000 people die in car crashes every day, yet no one thinks of driving to the grocery store as risk, or having a “brush with death.” Travelling in a covered wagon in the 1800s probably did not seem like a life-defying act either, but sometimes the choices we make literally become “life or death” decisions.
Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana
Talk about a heavyweight matchup between two of the most skilled scavengers in the entire animal kingdom… A bald eagle squares off with a coyote for for what’s left of a deer carcass. Two animals with a taste for deer meat, two animals who seize the opportunity to feast on fallen remains, but two animals that could not have more different reputations. The eagle being revered as an emblem for American patriotism… regal, elegant. The coyote coyote on the other […] The post Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
February’s Wild Edible: Turkey Tail Mushrooms
In our region, one of the most common mushrooms during the fall and winter is the turkey tail mushroom. This fan-shaped polypore (which grows on a wide variety of trees-especially dead or dying hardwoods) usually runs two to three inches wide and features multiple zones of multiple variations of purple, green, yellow, black, and gray. The clincher on identifying Coriolus versicolor is its white underside that sports scores of tiny pores.
When wolves hunt otters on this Alaskan island, deer suffer
In Alaska, coastal wolves will happily chow down on sea otters—a dietary flexibility with broad ecological ramifications. DepositPhotosOn Pleasant Island, Alaska, wolves are feasting on sea otters. What that means for the ecosystem is unclear.
Those attacks on gas stoves aren't really about health
Earlier this month, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that indoor gas stoves emit harmful pollution and that a ban on selling new ones was, to quote one of the agency's commissioners, "on the table." Several studies claim that the use of gas can cause respiratory illness. The CPSC is...
California refuses to sign onto Colorado River states' proposal for usage reductions
Colorado and five other Colorado River states have reached a consensus on how they plan to reduce their water usage, the states announced Monday. California, notably, is not a part of the consensus. The proposal, which the states will submit to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, suggests changes to the...
Investigating Ice Age America’s Ancient Abattoir
This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. During the last ice age, wooly mammoths, bison, caribou, and herds of fuzzy, stocky horses roamed the tundra-like grasslands of Beringia—a now-inundated landmass that once connected Siberia to Alaska and Yukon—munching vegetation and running from predators like steppe lions, bears, and wolves. Humans were living and hunting in Beringia at this time, too. From the Bluefish Caves, three hollows in a remote limestone ridge in northern Yukon, archaeologists have unearthed some of the oldest known signs of human occupation in North America. Today, these caves are providing scientists with a glimpse into the lives of the Beringian hunters who used them nearly 24,000 years ago.
6 Incredible Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Louisiana
6 Incredible Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Louisiana. Also known as the Bayou State, it’s no wonder that Louisiana has a number of incredible endangered animals. From the silty shores of the Mississippi River to the thriving coniferous forests, this state has plenty to offer, both to humans and animals. There are a number of endangered animals in Louisiana, but what makes them special, and just how rare are they?
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
Biden’s push to slash truck pollution has a hidden loophole
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: EPA Administrator Michael Regan gives remarks at an event on new national clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks near the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters on December 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) When Biden administration officials unveiled a first-in-decades crackdown...
Jambalaya and gumbo products recalled over lack of inspection
Wild Cajun Meals LLC, of Garland, TX, is recalling approximately 18,418 pounds of frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The problem was discovered during routine FSIS...
Letter to the Editor: We don’t need an upheaval of USDA and FDA to make a single food safety unit
This letter is in reference to a recent Letter from the Editor in Food Safety News (“An independent food safety board is far better than anything FDA Commissioner does on his own”), dated January 29, 2023. As some may remember, I had the great privilege of serving as Undersecretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 2001 to 2004. During that time, we faced several foodborne illness events and meat recalls due to contamination with E. coli O157:H7 (ground beef patties) and Listeria monocytogenes (ready-to-eat cold cuts), among others. To address these and other issues, we focused on ensuring that our inspectors were well trained in the science of the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points system (HACCP), forming teams of auditors to ensure that plans were not only in effect at meat processing plants, but that they had been developed in a science-based manner. In fact, we made sure that all regulations we would issue would be based strictly on science and evidence, not speculation. As a result of our activities, the rate of contamination of ready-to-eat meat and poultry with L. monocytogenes dropped from 0.64% in 2005 to 0.33% in 2017 (Mamber, S.W., et al, 2020 J. Food Prot. 83(9):1598-1606), and illnesses due to E. coli O157:H7 decreased by 42%, reaching the CDC’s Healthy People 2010 Goals for foodborne illnesses due to this organism ahead of schedule (cdc.gov/mmwr, April 15, 2010).
Discover The Largest Mountain Lion Ever Caught in Arizona
Despite its long history, Arizona didn’t become a state until 1912. Today, Arizona is home to over seven million people, including 27 Native American tribes. Arizona makes up the southwesternmost state of the Four Corners region; its lands include both the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest National Park. This state is famously made up of basin and range landforms, alternating between lower elevation deserts and higher elevation mountain ridges. Arizona is home to a wide and striking variety of animals, including the elusive mountain lion. But, just how big is the largest mountain lion ever caught in Arizona?
