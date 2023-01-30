Read full article on original website
Coroner: Woman dies while in custody
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday in regard to an in-custody death.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning. According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes. She was pronounced dead at...
WYFF4.com
Police release report about deadly Pickens County house fire where restaurant owner found dead
An Upstate police department released information Monday about a house fire where the body of an Upstate restaurant owner was found. The fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Friday at a home on Pendleton Road, in Pickens County, according to a release from the Clemson Police Department. The coroner...
Crews battle blaze at Upstate business
Firefighters are battling flames at an Upstate business Tuesday morning.
WYFF4.com
Mother, grandfather charged after 2 children left alone die in NC house fire, authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and grandfather of two childrenwho died in a North Carolina house fire have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, according to Lieutenant Detective J.R. Upton with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. A citizen driving by the home on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
WYFF4.com
Fire damages Pelzer business
PELZER, S.C. — Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at a Pelzer, South Carolina, business. (Video from the scene above) Crews were called to 653 Cherokee Road in Pelzer Tuesday morning. A sign in front of the business says B&R Services. There is no word on...
WYFF4.com
Dozens of dogs rescued from Buncombe County home, woman arrested, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a North Carolina home Tuesday and a woman who lives there now faces felony animal abuse charges, officials said. A release from Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies with the Animal Services Unit...
Investigation ongoing after two found dead inside Greenville County home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Monday morning at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Homicide Investigators are on the scene at the home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville.
Cause of death revealed after two found dead in Upstate home
A murder suicide has now been confirmed after two people were fatally shot at an Upstate home. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
Driver dies days after truck hit by vehicle running red light in Anderson Co.
A man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash days earlier in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
WYFF4.com
Man with dementia reported missing in Gaffney, South Carolina found safe
GAFFNEY, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.:. Gaffney Police are reporting a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer found Coleman about 2 p.m. in the area of Providence Road. They said he appeared to be in good health but was taken to Cherokee Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with his family.
wspa.com
Cancer Society of Greenville County
Helping you to help others that is what we are doing today and we are joined by the Cancer Society of Greenville to talk about an exciting expansion and some urgent needs that you can help with. 864-232-8439.
WYFF4.com
Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
Driver crashes into Upstate home while eluding police
A driver trying to elude police crashed the vehicle he was driving into an Upstate home Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:30 AM on Bethel Road in Mauldin.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Crews...
FOX Carolina
Woman Missing for One Year
The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
WLOS.com
Man accused of threatening motorists in parking lot with what turned out to be fake gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in custody after being accused of threatening people in a parking lot in Asheville with a weapon that turned out to be fake. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says multiple calls were made to 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and damaging several occupied vehicles in a parking lot of a business in the area of Biltmore Avenue and Meadow Road.
Food stop lands Upstate man $250,000 lottery win
A food stop turned into a $250,000 lottery win for one Upstate man.
