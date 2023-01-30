ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

WYFF4.com

Fire damages Pelzer business

PELZER, S.C. — Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at a Pelzer, South Carolina, business. (Video from the scene above) Crews were called to 653 Cherokee Road in Pelzer Tuesday morning. A sign in front of the business says B&R Services. There is no word on...
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Man with dementia reported missing in Gaffney, South Carolina found safe

GAFFNEY, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.:. Gaffney Police are reporting a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer found Coleman about 2 p.m. in the area of Providence Road. They said he appeared to be in good health but was taken to Cherokee Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with his family.
GAFFNEY, SC
wspa.com

Cancer Society of Greenville County

Helping you to help others that is what we are doing today and we are joined by the Cancer Society of Greenville to talk about an exciting expansion and some urgent needs that you can help with. 864-232-8439.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Crews...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman Missing for One Year

The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Man accused of threatening motorists in parking lot with what turned out to be fake gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in custody after being accused of threatening people in a parking lot in Asheville with a weapon that turned out to be fake. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says multiple calls were made to 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and damaging several occupied vehicles in a parking lot of a business in the area of Biltmore Avenue and Meadow Road.
ASHEVILLE, NC

