Nordic nations assess seaweed safety
Heavy metals are the main hazard for consumers when eating seaweed harvested in Nordic countries, according to a report. The report covers the safety of seaweed used as food, with a focus on chemical and microbiological hazards. The main hazards for seaweed harvested in Nordic countries are iodine, cadmium, and inorganic arsenic. Other issues are nickel, lead, and mercury, Bacillus in heat-treated products, kainic acid in dulse seaweed, and allergens.
EU eases melon rules but tightens checks on vanilla extract from U.S.
The European Commission has relaxed checks on melons from Honduras but added controls for vanilla extract from the United States. Changes were made as part of updated legislation on the rate of official controls and emergency measures for food of non-animal origin imported into Europe. Rules are modified every six months.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
US general warns British Army no longer among world’s top tier fighting forces: report
A U.S. general reportedly warned UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army must revamp its military as it is no longer considered among the world's top-tier forces.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Ukraine war a ‘massive wakeup call’ for British Army, say veterans and experts
The Ukraine war should provide a “massive wakeup call” for how the government looks to fund the British Army, former soldiers and military historians have warned amid criticism over its ability to defend the UK and its allies.Rishi Sunak has come under fire from veterans and members of his own party after a US general said the army could no longer defend the UK. The army is currently 76,000 strong but would shrink to 73,000 if downsizing plans go ahead. It is already half the size it was in 1990 and the smallest it has been since Napoleonic times.Former...
US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Chipping Away at Israel's Right to Exist, One Court Case at a Time | Opinion
The International Court of Justice has now received the United Nations' request for an opinion on "the legal status of the occupation." This development could pave the way for a raft of new antisemitic lawsuits designed to challenge Israeli sovereignty using dubious legal mechanisms.
Amid the smoke of war, power in Europe is shifting decisively to the east | Jonathan Eyal
While Germany’s Olaf Scholz was dragging his feet over tanks for Ukraine, the Baltic states and Poland gained moral ground
The 'Inflation Reduction Act' is on its way to impoverishing the West
In 1930, Congress decided that the answer to an economic downturn was to back American producers against foreign competitors. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act imposed levies on some 20,000 imported goods. It horrified economists, as well as President Herbert Hoover, who described it as “vicious, extortionate, and obnoxious.” But such was the public mood that Hoover felt he had no option but to sign it into law.
British Army ‘no longer able to defend UK and its allies, US general warns’
The British Army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force, a senior US general has reportedly told defence secretary Ben Wallace.Department sources have disclosed that cost-cutting measures have seen the armed force decline in the eyes of world leaders, Sky reported on Monday.“Bottom line... it’s an entire service unable to protect the UK and our allies for a decade,” the source is quoted as saying. The defence budget would need to be increased by £3 billion a year to address the US general’s concern, the sources said.They called on Rishi Sunak to not fail in his role...
China's communists don't have food, so now they want to control ours
The Chinese Communist Party is purchasing millions of acres of American farmland, livestock, seeds and food supply lines.
Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
U.S. Treasury Department officials Monday imposed sanctions on the leader of a global Mexico-based fentanyl trafficking organization and two of his associates.
Cardboard box demand plunging at rates unseen since the Great Recession
Demand and output for cardboard boxes and other packaging material fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to data released by the American Forest & Paper Association and Fibre Box Association on Friday. It’s the latest indicator that consumer demand is eroding following the pandemic. Dwindling savings, inflation,...
World’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm blows past expectations
WindFloat Atlantic – the world’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm – has been online for two years, and it’s far exceeding power output expectations. The 25 megawatt (MW) WindFloat Atlantic project ended 2022 with an electricity production of 78 gigawatt hours (GWh) – 5% more output than its first year. It supplies power to more than 25,000 households and avoids 33,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Its annual availability was between 93-94%.
New Venezuela opposition leader confident U.S. will protect assets
MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The new president of Venezuela's opposition legislature is confident the United States will back the body by continuing to protect foreign assets like oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors, she said on Friday.
Chinese-owned copper mine in Peru may halt production over unrest
LIMA (Reuters) - The huge Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, normally the supplier of 2% of the metal worldwide, could halt production this week due to protests and blockades that are starting to snarl output of the red metal amid already tight global supply.
