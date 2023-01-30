ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foodsafetynews.com

Nordic nations assess seaweed safety

Heavy metals are the main hazard for consumers when eating seaweed harvested in Nordic countries, according to a report. The report covers the safety of seaweed used as food, with a focus on chemical and microbiological hazards. The main hazards for seaweed harvested in Nordic countries are iodine, cadmium, and inorganic arsenic. Other issues are nickel, lead, and mercury, Bacillus in heat-treated products, kainic acid in dulse seaweed, and allergens.
foodsafetynews.com

EU eases melon rules but tightens checks on vanilla extract from U.S.

The European Commission has relaxed checks on melons from Honduras but added controls for vanilla extract from the United States. Changes were made as part of updated legislation on the rate of official controls and emergency measures for food of non-animal origin imported into Europe. Rules are modified every six months.
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
The Independent

Ukraine war a ‘massive wakeup call’ for British Army, say veterans and experts

The Ukraine war should provide a “massive wakeup call” for how the government looks to fund the British Army, former soldiers and military historians have warned amid criticism over its ability to defend the UK and its allies.Rishi Sunak has come under fire from veterans and members of his own party after a US general said the army could no longer defend the UK. The army is currently 76,000 strong but would shrink to 73,000 if downsizing plans go ahead. It is already half the size it was in 1990 and the smallest it has been since Napoleonic times.Former...
Engadget

US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment

The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Washington Examiner

The 'Inflation Reduction Act' is on its way to impoverishing the West

In 1930, Congress decided that the answer to an economic downturn was to back American producers against foreign competitors. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act imposed levies on some 20,000 imported goods. It horrified economists, as well as President Herbert Hoover, who described it as “vicious, extortionate, and obnoxious.” But such was the public mood that Hoover felt he had no option but to sign it into law.
The Independent

British Army ‘no longer able to defend UK and its allies, US general warns’

The British Army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force, a senior US general has reportedly told defence secretary Ben Wallace.Department sources have disclosed that cost-cutting measures have seen the armed force decline in the eyes of world leaders, Sky reported on Monday.“Bottom line... it’s an entire service unable to protect the UK and our allies for a decade,” the source is quoted as saying. The defence budget would need to be increased by £3 billion a year to address the US general’s concern, the sources said.They called on Rishi Sunak to not fail in his role...
freightwaves.com

Cardboard box demand plunging at rates unseen since the Great Recession

Demand and output for cardboard boxes and other packaging material fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to data released by the American Forest & Paper Association and Fibre Box Association on Friday. It’s the latest indicator that consumer demand is eroding following the pandemic. Dwindling savings, inflation,...
electrek.co

World’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm blows past expectations

WindFloat Atlantic – the world’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm – has been online for two years, and it’s far exceeding power output expectations. The 25 megawatt (MW) WindFloat Atlantic project ended 2022 with an electricity production of 78 gigawatt hours (GWh) – 5% more output than its first year. It supplies power to more than 25,000 households and avoids 33,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Its annual availability was between 93-94%.

