Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
First Alert Weather Days continue as winter storm moves through Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday as the latest winter storm moves into Texas with a wintry mix and more travel problems. I expect the light wintry mix after midnight, increasing in real coverage and intensity tomorrow in the late morning and continuing into Thursday morning. The precipitation will be moving out of the area by early Thursday but travel problems will continue through mid-day Thursday, if not longer.
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
Icy conditions, severe crashes slam Central Texas
With a Winter Storm Warning in effect through early Thursday, icy conditions have cropped up throughout Central Texas, causing slick roadways and crashes along major thoroughfares, highways and local roads.
Winter Storm Advisory Updates
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost all of Central Texas starting Monday morning until around noon on Wednesday. Everyone is advised to stay home and off of the roads as temperatures continue to drop, increasing icing threats. Here is a list of school districts in Central Texas...
Hundreds of thousands of Texans without heat, with no clear timeline for getting power back
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Hundreds of thousands of businesses and households across Central and East Texas lost power for much of Wednesday, as utility crews scrambled to fix power lines downed by freezing rain and fallen trees.
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
Punxsutawney Phil vs. Bee Cave Bob: Who can predict Texas’ winter best?
Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting the weather on Feb. 2, also known as "Groundhog Day," since the 1800s, but in recent years a Texas animal has been making his own predictions.
Share This The Next Time Anyone Asks Why Texans Stay Home In The Cold
If you haven't lived under a rock for the past, oh, forever or so; you know that West Texas gets cold. And, that we don't do very well in it. Especially when it comes to driving. In fact, we kinda suck at it when it gets below 32 degrees. Or,...
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
Ice in DFW: Latest freezing rain, ice and sleet timeline for North Texas
DALLAS — Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is headed to North Texas over the next several days. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de clima invernal por el Norte de Texas. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Freezing drizzle and...
Icy Weather Forces H-E-B Stores Across Texas to Close
Some stores are still experiencing closures.
Power outages across Texas on Tuesday
So far Tuesday, there have been fewer than 250 power outages across the state. Dallas makes up a couple dozen of those.
Stay home if you can, more messy weather coming our way
Schools around the Big Country have cancelled classes Tuesday anticipating the wintery mix that moved into the area Monday will continue to make travel challenging. Forecasters say the Big Country can expect to see more freezing rain and a chance of sleet. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature will stay below freezing for the next couple of days, and the precipitation will stick to bridges and overpasses. National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick McCullaugh says the region can expect a heavier, concentrated freezing rain and sleet, possibly a quarter to a half inch of ice, "The big thing, the big time were most concerned about is the heavy precipitation, just sleet, freezing rain, little freezing drizzle, that type of thing.”
North Texans without power are finding ways to stay warm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ERCOT says it's ready for this winter weather system, with enough supply to meet forecasted demand. However, you may be seeing some localized power outages. Oncor is reporting almost 19,000 customers are affected right now. The majority of these occurring in east Texas. For the last 24 hours, Andrew Ventura's truck has served as a second home. A place to keep warm and power up his phone. "The power outages have been pretty bad around here," Venutra said. "It started last night around 6 p.m., 7 p.m... and then it lasted throughout the night until about 4 or 5 a.m....
