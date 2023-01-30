ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments

KCBD

First Alert Weather Days continue as winter storm moves through Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday as the latest winter storm moves into Texas with a wintry mix and more travel problems. I expect the light wintry mix after midnight, increasing in real coverage and intensity tomorrow in the late morning and continuing into Thursday morning. The precipitation will be moving out of the area by early Thursday but travel problems will continue through mid-day Thursday, if not longer.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Power outages climb in Central Texas

McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
TEMPLE, TX
hornfm.com

Winter Storm Advisory Updates

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost all of Central Texas starting Monday morning until around noon on Wednesday. Everyone is advised to stay home and off of the roads as temperatures continue to drop, increasing icing threats. Here is a list of school districts in Central Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
inforney.com

'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas

East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

LIST: Road closures in Central Texas

As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
TEXAS STATE
kacu.org

Stay home if you can, more messy weather coming our way

Schools around the Big Country have cancelled classes Tuesday anticipating the wintery mix that moved into the area Monday will continue to make travel challenging. Forecasters say the Big Country can expect to see more freezing rain and a chance of sleet. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature will stay below freezing for the next couple of days, and the precipitation will stick to bridges and overpasses. National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick McCullaugh says the region can expect a heavier, concentrated freezing rain and sleet, possibly a quarter to a half inch of ice, "The big thing, the big time were most concerned about is the heavy precipitation, just sleet, freezing rain, little freezing drizzle, that type of thing.”
ABILENE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texans without power are finding ways to stay warm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ERCOT says it's ready for this winter weather system, with enough supply to meet forecasted demand. However, you may be seeing some localized power outages. Oncor is reporting almost 19,000 customers are affected right now. The majority of these occurring in east Texas. For the last 24 hours, Andrew Ventura's truck has served as a second home. A place to keep warm and power up his phone. "The power outages have been pretty bad around here," Venutra said. "It started last night around 6 p.m., 7 p.m... and then it lasted throughout the night until about 4 or 5 a.m....
TEXAS STATE

