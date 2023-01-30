Schools around the Big Country have cancelled classes Tuesday anticipating the wintery mix that moved into the area Monday will continue to make travel challenging. Forecasters say the Big Country can expect to see more freezing rain and a chance of sleet. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature will stay below freezing for the next couple of days, and the precipitation will stick to bridges and overpasses. National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick McCullaugh says the region can expect a heavier, concentrated freezing rain and sleet, possibly a quarter to a half inch of ice, "The big thing, the big time were most concerned about is the heavy precipitation, just sleet, freezing rain, little freezing drizzle, that type of thing.”

