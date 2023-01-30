Read full article on original website
Toyotaman
2d ago
What I find interesting is that the NAACP and Jesse Jackson are staying quiet. The victim did nothing to deserve this and I’m very happy to see the public standing up for the victim. Those cops need to be prosecuted as do any that commit acts of violence like this.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Related
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month
Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
Golden retrievers, curling, ballet: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend
COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
KDVR.com
Teen to be sentenced in Green Valley Ranch arson
An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire. An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, …. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains. Large emergency response at Parker...
KDVR.com
Charges dropped against veteran beaten by police
Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, …. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains. Large emergency response...
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
Beyoncé skipping Denver on Renaissance World Tour
Bad news Beyoncé fans, "Queen Bey" will not be making a stop in the Mile High city this year.
Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena
DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
Voting begins for Colorado's new license plate design: See the 6 finalists
DENVER — Voting is underway to determine Colorado's next license plate. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched the contest in September, seeking designs from residents for a license plate to celebrate the Centennial State's 150th anniversary. Six finalists were chosen from more than 300 entries from 216...
More than $10M awarded to family of woman from Denver killed at Arches
The family of an Ugandan woman from Denver who was killed by a swinging gate in Arches National Park was awarded $10.5 million on Monday.
Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in southern Colorado
EL MORO, Colo. — An earthquake that was large enough to be felt was reported in southern Colorado late Tuesday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). According to its website, the quake hit around 11:40 p.m. and was centered about 3.1 miles west of El Moro, which is a small town near Trinidad. Data from the USGS indicates it had a 3.1 magnitude.
The richest person in Denver is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
frontporchne.com
Gentrification Patterns in NE Denver
The soaring home values and increasing rent prices that Denver experienced over the last decade has facilitated a pattern of neighborhoods being gentrified and residents being displaced. A study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition revealed that 27 percent of Denver neighborhoods are currently gentrifying and that Denver is the second-most gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco.
KDVR.com
Relief on the way for high utility bills
Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League …. The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for...
KDVR.com
Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood
Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five Points is one of Denver's oldest and most diverse neighborhoods for its rich history of jazz music and African American culture. Talya Cunningham reports. Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood. Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five...
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
How will Colorado's cold winter affect bark beetles?
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — This has been a cold and snowy winter in Colorado, but experts say bark beetles have been snug as a bug. “Really in the middle of the winter they’re just sitting under the bark riding all this out,” said Dan West, an entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service.
Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2