Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Jerry Jones comments on Ezekiel Elliott's future with the Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the only organization he’s ever known is up in the air this offseason. But if it were up to the Cowboys, they’d like to have the running back return for the 2023-24 season.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Report: Broncos want Sean Payton to retain one coordinator
Payton will have the final say over his staff, but Mike Klis of 9News notes Broncos brass would like to keep Evero on for a second season as DC. The Broncos hired Evero to head up their defense last year, offered him their interim HC job after Hackett’s firing and made him one of their first interviews for the full-time position Payton just landed. It is unclear how Payton feels about keeping a holdover for such an important position, but the Broncos were clearly impressed with Evero’s first season.
Breaking: 49ers Announce Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo
It sounds like we can remove the 49ers from the Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes this offseason. On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan held his end-of-season press conference. When asked about Garoppolo potentially returning for the 2023 season, he said, "No, I don't see any scenario ...
RUMOR: Derek Carr trade sweepstakes takes shocking twist with Raiders’ latest stance
At this point, it feels like Derek Carr parting ways with the Las Vegas Raiders is inevitable. All the signs are pointing toward the notion that the 31-year-old quarterback has not outstayed his welcome with the Raiders and that it won’t be long before he ends up with a different team.
Yardbarker
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Yardbarker
Ex-Steelers Coach Mark Whipple Heard Rumors Centered Around Him And Kenny Pickett Reuniting For 2023
Way before the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season came to a premature end, fans and analysts were speculating on the fate of the much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. Canada, who just finished his second season as the OC, was previously the Steelers quarterbacks coach for one year, has come under fire for poor offensive performances.
Miami Dolphins Make Major Signing
The Miami Dolphins are coming off a season where the team finished 9-8 and suffered a first-round playoff loss in the wild-card round against the Buffalo Bills, which was a successful first season for first-year head coach and offensive mastermind, Mike McDaniel.
Yardbarker
Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft
Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Yardbarker
This proposed Buccaneers-Bears trade sends Mike Evans to Chicago
The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason ahead of them. This will be the first chance for Ryan Poles to really make some splash additions to the roster as they are lapping the field in available cap space and also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023
It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Yardbarker
Steelers Potential 2023 FA Target Taylor Lewan Blasts TJ Watt During Uncensored Rant
The 2022 season should have taught the Pittsburgh Steelers one lesson above all: TJ Watt is the franchise. This is not an earth-shattering revelation for fans of the black and gold. Watt missed seven games after a pectoral injury that could have sidelined him for the entire regular season. The Steelers went 1-6 without the 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year and 8-2 with him. Watt will not get any MVP votes, but he certainly should.
Yardbarker
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind
DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Contract Extension Speculated To Possibly Happen In The Near Future
Despite the overwhelming amount of success in his 17-year coaching career, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still has his usual critics. Every season, like clockwork, there is always a small group of fans calling for Tomlin's job. Now this isn't to say he is perfect. His coordinator hires over the years have left a lot to be desired.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Offers Kenny Pickett Valuable Red Zone Advice For 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star started slowly for the Steelers but as his rookie year progressed, he became a favorite target of Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger found Freiermuth for seven touchdowns during his rookie season and he was one of his favorite targets in the red zone.
