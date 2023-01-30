ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdhn.com

Tom Brady: ‘I’m retiring. For good.’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he will be retiring from football “for good” on Wednesday. Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning in a brief video lasting just under one minute.
TAMPA, FL
wdhn.com

Youngest Starting QBs in Super Bowl History

Jalen Hurts will join the top-10 list when he starts for the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. When Jalen Hurts takes his first snap for the Eagles during Super Bowl LVII, he will officially be the eighth youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. At just over 24 years and six months old, Hurts will join a small group of players to play in the Big Game this early in his career.
wdhn.com

Patrick Mahomes’s Father Celebrates Win in Joe Burrow Style

After the Chiefs’ AFC championship game victory, he took a page out of Burrow’s playbook. Patrick Mahomes I, the father of the famous Chiefs quarterback, basked in his son’s AFC championship game win on Sunday night while poking some fun at the opposition. During an interview with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wdhn.com

NFL Salary Cap Climbs to $224.8 Million for 2023 Season

Teams will have an unprecedented amount to spend on their rosters this upcoming offseason. The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be the highest mark in league history, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The league revealed that the cap will be...

