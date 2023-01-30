Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
wdhn.com
Tom Brady: ‘I’m retiring. For good.’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he will be retiring from football “for good” on Wednesday. Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning in a brief video lasting just under one minute.
wdhn.com
Youngest Starting QBs in Super Bowl History
Jalen Hurts will join the top-10 list when he starts for the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. When Jalen Hurts takes his first snap for the Eagles during Super Bowl LVII, he will officially be the eighth youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. At just over 24 years and six months old, Hurts will join a small group of players to play in the Big Game this early in his career.
wdhn.com
Gisele Bündchen reacts to ex Tom Brady announcing his retirement for 2nd time
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gisele Bündchen showed support her for ex-husband Tom Brady on Wednesday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced he was retiring from the NFL for a second time. In a brief video posted on social media, Brady told fans he is hanging up his...
wdhn.com
Report: Sean Payton to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have agreed on a deal that would make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. The Saints send Payton to Denver in return for the Bronco’s 2023 first-round pick...
wdhn.com
Patrick Mahomes’s Father Celebrates Win in Joe Burrow Style
After the Chiefs’ AFC championship game victory, he took a page out of Burrow’s playbook. Patrick Mahomes I, the father of the famous Chiefs quarterback, basked in his son’s AFC championship game win on Sunday night while poking some fun at the opposition. During an interview with...
wdhn.com
NFL Salary Cap Climbs to $224.8 Million for 2023 Season
Teams will have an unprecedented amount to spend on their rosters this upcoming offseason. The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be the highest mark in league history, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The league revealed that the cap will be...
