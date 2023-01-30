Read full article on original website
The reality of buying a chicken to avoid high egg prices
Max McKee, owner of the McKee Ranch Foundation, said caring for chickens so they can produce eggs can be quite the hassle especially in a city.
The 'world's largest cruise ship' has created a high-tech recycling system to process millions of pounds of water, food, waste and avoid polluting the oceans
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, one of the world's largest cruise ships, crushes around 528 gallons of water bottles per week.
US Foods Adds Bear Robotics and 7shifts to CHECK® Business Tools Program to Help Operators Address Labor Challenges
ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, today announced the addition of two transformative technology offerings to its CHECK® Business Tools program: Bear Robotics and 7shifts. US Foods CHECK Business Tools program provides foodservice operators with a growing suite of technology solutions designed to help drive traffic, simplify staffing and reduce waste. Bear Robotics and 7shifts were ultimately selected to join the US Foods CHECK Business Tools line-up after participating in the company’s Innovative Partnerships incubator program with more than 20 restaurant technology companies vying for the opportunity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005323/en/ US Foods CHECK Business Tools program (Photo: Business Wire)
Egg-Crisis In The US: Major Grocery Stores Limit Purchases Due To Shortage
Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions. Eggs are a staple in most kitchens and are an economical choice. However, recent events have caused a significant change in the price of eggs and a shortage in supply. Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions.
'Limiting' your coffee intake will help fight climate change: Study
Canadian researchers studied the "carbon footprint of coffee" and published their findings on how to moderate consumption that contributes to climate change.
Investing in the ‘thin green line’ that secures America’s food supply
America now has just 1.2 acres of farmable land per person.
Organic Products are Healthy
"Sponsored": This Article Contains an Affiliate Link. Organic products are products produced without the use of synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). It is also good for the environment and the local economy. This article aims to provide an overview of organic products, including the types of products available, the benefits of choosing organic products, and the challenges and opportunities facing the organic produce industry.
United Natural Foods Supplier Diversity Efforts Help Build More Equitable Food System
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- With efforts to create a more inclusive supplier network, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) announced that it doubled its year-over-year spend with diverse-owned suppliers during its 2022 fiscal year and has established a fiscal year 2023 goal for three percent of UNFI’s annual product spend to be with diverse-owned suppliers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005989/en/ UNFI is committed to developing, fostering, and retaining relationships with diverse-owned suppliers while creating matchmaking sessions between these companies and retail customers. An example of this work occurred in June 2022 when UNFI’s supplier diversity team worked with 400 Stop & Shop stores to create Pride month endcaps showcasing products from eight LGBTQ+ owned suppliers. (Photo: Business Wire)
techxplore.com
Pilot study shows how zero waste in food supply chain could be achieved through smart IoT technology
The REAMIT project (Improving Resource Efficiency of Agribusiness supply chains by Minimizing waste using big data and IoT sensors) aims to save 1.8Mt of food waste or €3B per year in North-West Europe and prevent 5.5Mt/yr of CO2 emissions. It involves a consortium of food and technology organizations and universities, including Nottingham Tent University (NTU).
ConsumerAffairs
Whole Foods presses suppliers to stop raising prices
If inflation is easing a bit, why are food prices still going up? It’s a question Whole Foods is asking its suppliers. The Wall Street Journal reports it has viewed the recording of a virtual summit between the grocery chain and its suppliers, at which the Amazon-owned company asked suppliers to go easy on the price increases, saying consumers are stretched thin as it is.
Energy costs, supply chain push Atlanta food prices to new high
Food prices across metro Atlanta were up 12.5% in December, according to a new analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick. The cost of food eaten at home was up 14.6%, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 9.8%.
hotelnewsme.com
NZMP DAIRY EXPERTS TO SHOWCASE HIGH-PERFORMING DAIRY INGREDIENTS AND SUSTAINABILITY SOLUTIONS AT GULFOOD 2023
NZMP, Fonterra’s global dairy ingredients and solutions brand and Anchor Food Professionals, Fonterra’s foodservice business, is heading to Dubai next month on a mission to connect with customers and support regional growth with its world-leading ingredients. Owned by more than 9,000 farming families, Fonterra accounts for almost 30 per cent of the world’s dairy exports.
How science and innovation can strengthen global food systems
Food systems, from production to consumption, are complex in nature and require co-ordinated efforts at different levels. Food systems are the public policy decisions, the national and global supply chains and the public or private individuals and groups that influence what we eat. Unfortunately, current global food systems are not sustainable. One in nine people are affected by hunger globally. This situation was worsened by the pandemic. Global food systems currently do not prevent malnutrition. In fact, they can worsen nutrition and health outcomes with the high rates of obesity and related health issues caused by unhealthy diets. Food today also lacks...
foodlogistics.com
Reducing Plastic in Online Grocery Shopping
This holiday season, online sales were up . This follows the boom of online shopping that began in 2020, when pandemic lockdowns largely prevented consumers from making in-store purchases. And with that jump in online shopping and shipping has been an exponential increase in the use of plastic wrapping and packaging for orders of everything from household items to food to apparel to COVID-19 tests.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Plastics Industry Association Announces 2023 Recycling Committee Executive Board
The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has announced the 2023 Recycling Committee Executive Board. The Recycling Committee is a tactical committee that represents PLASTICS’ members across the association’s four councils, bringing equipment makers, brand owners, processors, and material suppliers together aligning their collective efforts to put recycling at the forefront of their business priorities.
The Real Deal: Is it truly organic? USDA cracking down on labeling.
The new rules for organic businesses will begin in March but companies will have a year to comply.
Millennials and Zoomers Aren’t Drinking Wine. A New Report Says the Industry Needs to Do More to Attract Them.
Like wine itself, those drinking it are a bit aged. The only growth area for American wine is currently with consumers over the age of 60, with the most growth happening among 70-to-80-year-olds, according to a new report cited in The New York Times. That’s a concerning stat for the entire industry, which will need to target younger drinkers if it wants to enjoy a prosperous future. “State of the US Wine Industry 2023” notes that American producers are missing out on a massive market because of their poor marketing toward younger generations and their inability to make wines within a younger...
Yes, Plastic Recycling Is a Bit of a Scam. Here’s Why We Should Still Do It
Yes, U.S. plastic recycling rates are abysmally low. And yes, recycling plastics only gives them a pretty short new lease on life, since plastic can really only be downcycled, at best. And yes, the plastic recycling industry is kind of a scam. But still, we should recycle everything that is...
