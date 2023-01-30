Like wine itself, those drinking it are a bit aged. The only growth area for American wine is currently with consumers over the age of 60, with the most growth happening among 70-to-80-year-olds, according to a new report cited in The New York Times. That’s a concerning stat for the entire industry, which will need to target younger drinkers if it wants to enjoy a prosperous future. “State of the US Wine Industry 2023” notes that American producers are missing out on a massive market because of their poor marketing toward younger generations and their inability to make wines within a younger...

2 DAYS AGO