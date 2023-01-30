ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

New cake shop opens its doors in Kennewick this week

Kennewick Wash. — A new cake shop is open for business in Kennewick this week. Owners of Delicakes tell us they are no strangers to the Tri-Cities community, with eight years of experience in baking, assembling, and decorating specialty cakes. The staff tells us like most small businesses, they...
Vintage Swap Meet in Moses Lake WA Brought Back All the Fun Memories

Over the weekend I drove up to Moses Lake, Washington to attend a retro swap meet of sorts. Items from our childhood including toys, video games, comics and a lot more were all represented. It wasn't a very big event in downtown Moses Lake. It took over a youth center that already had some mini arcades upstairs and a couple playable video games. It was in downtown Moses Lake so it gave myself a reason to visit, even if for a few hours.
Heritage University hosting blood drive on January 31

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Heritage University Medical Laboratory Science students and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a blood drive on January 31. The blood drive is open to students, staff and the public. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage University at 3240 Fort Rd, Toppenish.
Gesa offering $100k in scholarships to Washington students

RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program. "Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we're incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
Pasco Aquatic Center opening summer 2025

The new City of Pasco Sales Tax began this month, raising it from 8.7 to 8.9 cents per dollar. That extra bit of sales tax is going toward the upcoming aquatic center.
Zillah starts amnesty program for residents to resolve delinquent payments

ZILLAH, Wash.- The City of Zillah Municipal Court has partnered with Yakima County District Court to implement a new program to clear delinquent accounts and provide relief to people with accounts in collections. The new amnesty program runs from February 1 through 28, those interested should contact the Zillah Municipal...
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for "armed and dangerous" man, wanted in connection to deadly Richland shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. - 8 p.m. Authorities have identified the suspect as Michael Reep. He has not yet been arrested, according to Richland authorities as of 8 p.m. The Richland Police Department said Reep is considered to be armed and dangerous. He escaped a home in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland. When he got into a car and drove away from the home, authorities said he drove into two parked patrol cars. Due to the offense he committed, authorities determined it could not be determined to be a violent felony and so they were not able to engage in a pursuit.
Law Enforcement Operation in Pasco

Evening producer Alyssa Warner comes to Tri-Cities by way of Spokane, Nashville, and Seattle. A graduate of Walla Walla University, Alyssa fell in love with TV news on campus; picked up some Southern cooking skills in Nashville, and learned to sail in Seattle. She’s excited to explore the Mid-Columbia region with her devoted Doberman.
