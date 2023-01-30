Read full article on original website
New neighborhood pub planned in Kennewick + Specialty bakery opens its own storefront
Plus, other business openings and closings.
KEPR
New cake shop opens its doors in Kennewick this week
Kennewick Wash. — A new cake shop is open for business in Kennewick this week. Owners of Delicakes tell us they are no strangers to the Tri-Cities community, with eight years of experience in baking, assembling, and decorating specialty cakes. The staff tells us like most small businesses, they...
Vintage Swap Meet in Moses Lake WA Brought Back All the Fun Memories
Over the weekend I drove up to Moses Lake, Washington to attend a retro swap meet of sorts. Items from our childhood including toys, video games, comics and a lot more were all represented. It wasn't a very big event in downtown Moses Lake. It took over a youth center that already had some mini arcades upstairs and a couple playable video games. It was in downtown Moses Lake so it gave myself a reason to visit, even if for a few hours.
KEPR
Yakima River Delta Restoration Project draft calls for Bateman Island causeway demolition
Richland Wash. — The US Army Corps of Engineers has partnered with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and is now looking for public feedback on a draft to restore the Yakima River Delta. The project for the Yakima River spans 30 years with seven key points, one...
Tri-Cities’ only gay pride festival is canceled. Here’s why after a ‘record breaking’ year
About 2,000 attended last year’s event at a Pasco park.
FOX 11 and 41
Heritage University hosting blood drive on January 31
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Heritage University Medical Laboratory Science students and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a blood drive on January 31. The blood drive is open to students, staff and the public. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage University at 3240 Fort Rd, Toppenish.
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake hotel sold to company building Chipotle and Mod Pizza restaurants across street
The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Moses Lake is under new ownership. The 3-story, 84-room hotel was sold to Hogback Development of Yakima. Hogback happens to also own the building that will soon house Chipotle and MOD Pizza across the street off Maiers Road. "We are excited to...
nbcrightnow.com
Gesa offering $100k in scholarships to Washington students
RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program. "Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we're incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
yaktrinews.com
Pasco Aquatic Center opening summer 2025
The new City of Pasco Sales Tax began this month, raising it from 8.7 to 8.9 cents per dollar. That extra bit of sales tax is going toward the upcoming aquatic center.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Walla Walla metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Walla Walla metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Want a summer job? Richland is hiring park rangers, utility workers and more
The positions range in skill level and a variety of hours.
Yes Dog Lovers! Own Your Own Dog Kennel in Richland Washington
If you love dogs and want to make a change in your life, you could own this amazing kennel located right in Richland Washington. If you could change your life and follow that dream of helping out animals, there might be a way to do that right here in Tri-Cities Washington.
Beloved Tri-Cities Chinese restaurant could be reopening + What’s replacing 2 closed Richland bars?
Longtime fans were sad to see the original China Cafe demolished last summer.
KXLY
Grant County Sheriff's Office investigating assault at Big Bend Community College
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault that happened on Jan 29. at Big Bend Community College. Officers arrived on campus at around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 after receiving a call that a 19-year-old woman was assaulted by a 23-year-old man on Sunday.
FOX 11 and 41
Zillah starts amnesty program for residents to resolve delinquent payments
ZILLAH, Wash.- The City of Zillah Municipal Court has partnered with Yakima County District Court to implement a new program to clear delinquent accounts and provide relief to people with accounts in collections. The new amnesty program runs from February 1 through 28, those interested should contact the Zillah Municipal...
FOX 11 and 41
Almost $1 million awarded to Benton County businesses in first phase of grant funding
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Nearly $1 million was distributed to selected Benton County businesses that applied for the first phase of Business Resource Initiative (BRI) grant funding back in October. 237 businesses applied for grant funding and 47 businesses were awarded a total of $957,961 according to a Tri-City Regional Chamber of...
FOX 11 and 41
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
yaktrinews.com
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for "armed and dangerous" man, wanted in connection to deadly Richland shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. - 8 p.m. Authorities have identified the suspect as Michael Reep. He has not yet been arrested, according to Richland authorities as of 8 p.m. The Richland Police Department said Reep is considered to be armed and dangerous. He escaped a home in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland. When he got into a car and drove away from the home, authorities said he drove into two parked patrol cars. Due to the offense he committed, authorities determined it could not be determined to be a violent felony and so they were not able to engage in a pursuit.
yaktrinews.com
Law Enforcement Operation in Pasco
Evening producer Alyssa Warner comes to Tri-Cities by way of Spokane, Nashville, and Seattle. A graduate of Walla Walla University, Alyssa fell in love with TV news on campus; picked up some Southern cooking skills in Nashville, and learned to sail in Seattle. She’s excited to explore the Mid-Columbia region with her devoted Doberman.
