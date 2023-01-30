Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes On Pointing at the Wrestlemania Sign, Teases New Merchandise
During the post-show press conference after the Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about winning the men’s Rumble match and how cool it was to point at the Wrestlemania sign. He also teased new merchandise related to his torn pectoral injury last year. Here are highlights:. On...
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.31.23
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.31.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. It’s the go home show for Vengeance Day and that means it is time for the hard sell, which is one of the things NXT tends to do best. In addition to the build towards the show, we also have the long awaited Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher match, which has been postponed at least once before. Let’s get to it.
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
Samoa Joe Shows Off Stitches After AEW TNT Title Win on Dynamite
Samoa Joe suffered some war wounds in his victory against Darby Allin to win the TNT Championship, and he showed them off on social media. Joe, who defeated Allin in a No Holds Barred match to win the title on this week’s show, took to social media to share a brief GIF of his face with stitches.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw
Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV. The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:. * Undisputed WWE...
Will Ospreay Announced for WrestleCon 2023
– NJPW star Will Ospreay has been announced for WrestleCon 2023 in Los Angeles. He will be competing at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30 at the Globe Theatre. The event will stream live on Highspots TV. Here’s the full announcement:
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Championship Match: The Elite defeated Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy. * Swerve Strickland defeated Brian Pillman Jr. Dustin...
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
Tony Khan on the Changes He Made to Keep His Booking Layout More Organized
– During a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed how he changed his his booking layout to keep things more organized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on his process of booking storylines: “I had a process, I already had...
Mims Discusses Chasing Titles In NWA And Says He’s “Tired Of Being A Runner-Up”
Speaking recently with PWMania.com, Mims shared some details about his efforts to win gold in the NWA ring, his time-limit draw against Jordan Clearwater, and what he hopes for himself and his team for 2023 (via Fightful). The wrestler cited some of the most significant names he’s worked with and learned from in NWA and who he has his sights set on defeating. You can read the full interview here and find some highlights below.
Various News: Rock Reacts To Catchphrase Being Used By NFL Star, Batista Talks Knock At The Cabin
– The Rock saw Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s use of his famous catchphrase, and he took to social media to react. Kelce followed up the Chiefs’ 23 – 20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals by responding to Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval’s claim that Bengals QB Joe Burrow “owns” the Chiefs on their home field by saying, “Hey, I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni!”
Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME Becomes Official Sports Drink of UFC
– After teasing a UFC announcement yesterday, WWE Superstar Logan Paul has revealed that his and KSI’s sports drink, PRIME, has become the Official Sports Drink of the UFC. You can see the announcement below. According to UFC’s official announcement, the deal is a multi-year global marketing partnership between...
Trios Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a Trios Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s. * AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy. *...
