And just like that, the retired Tom Brady transitions from being considered the greatest player in NFL history to the most interesting person in sports television. It is not only that he is Tom Brady, but the situation that he and Fox Sports have created is intriguing. As The Post exclusively reported, Brady has a 10-year, $375 million contract with the network to be its No. 1 game analyst next to Kevin Burkhardt. If the prospects of Brady in the booth weren’t juicy enough, the man who has kept Brady’s seat warm and will call Super Bowl 2023 with Burkhardt a week...

22 HOURS AGO