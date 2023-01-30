Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
The Ringer
Tom Brady Is Retiring a Year Too Late, but Now Has No Lingering Questions
I wonder whether Tom Brady kept up with Cristiano Ronaldo at all. Brady unretired last March, a day after watching the 37-year-old soccer legend score a hat trick against Tottenham. The two chatted on the field after the match, and although Ronaldo claimed that he didn’t talk Brady out of retirement, you can sort of imagine what Brady was thinking as he heard the crowd roar for the aging legend: Why walk away when you can still create moments like this? Don’t the great ones have an obligation to keep trying to be great for as long as they can? It was enough to convince Brady to immediately go back to work in the hope of winning an eighth Super Bowl title.
The Ringer
Early Super Bowl Leans, NBA Check-In, and Tuesday-Night Best Bets
The East Coast Bias boys begin by looking back at the conference championship games (1:00) and then look ahead to the Super Bowl and share their leans and strategies for betting (12:00). Then, they shift their attention to the NBA and discuss the problems with load management (32:00) before previewing Tuesday night’s action (37:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite bets of the night (47:00).
The Ringer
‘Higher Learning’: Live With Thought Warriors
Finally! In the podcast’s first live event, Van and Rachel host a screening of Netflix’s You People, followed by a Q&A with listeners about the film (:46), the Emmanuel Acho situation (11:32), and watching the NFL after the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick (31:41).
The Ringer
A Special Eagles Season With Philly Sports Media Legend Ray Didinger
With the Eagles on a magical Super Bowl run, Sheil had to call up Philly sports media legend Ray Didinger to get his perspective on this year’s Eagles team. Sheil and Ray bounce from discussing whether this is the best Eagles team we’ve ever seen during Ray’s time covering the Birds to the evolution of Jalen Hurts as a QB and Nick Sirianni as a head coach.
The Ringer
In Hiring Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos Double Down
The Denver Broncos’ long and haphazard search for a new head coach finally came to an end Tuesday, as NFL insiders reported that the team had come to terms with the New Orleans Saints on a deal to acquire Sean Payton. This has been a convoluted process, and it...
The Ringer
Chiefs-Eagles Shows Two Ways to Build a Modern NFL Team. Which Will Win Out?
The biggest winner of Sunday’s conference championship games wasn’t the Eagles or Chiefs. It was the NFL on Fox marketing team, whose job it will be to sell the Super Bowl matchup to a worldwide audience over the next two weeks. That task is a lot easier with the top two MVP candidates squaring off: Jalen Hurts, a third-year pro who has broken out as a key cog in Philadelphia’s stacked offense, versus Patrick Mahomes, who’s coming off the best season of his career.
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 NFL Conference Championships
An action-packed conference championship round brings us to the precipice of the Super Bowl! The Eagles got going early and steamrolled the 49ers, while it took a last-second field goal to send Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to yet another Super Bowl. Our Ringer writers discuss Brock Purdy’s injury and how it affected San Francisco, how Mahomes managed to win despite his bad ankle, and how the Eagles stayed true to themselves en route to the Super Bowl. We also go through winners and losers from the weekend. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage right here.
The Ringer
Knicks Fall to Lakers in OT, Connor Rodgers on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
(1:05) — KNICKS: Despite Jalen Brunson’s 37 points, the Knicks drop another home game to the Lakers in OT. (6:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Syracuse. (15:49) — CONNOR RODGERS: SNY’s Connor Rodgers returns to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Jimmy G, what the Giants should do in the offseason, and the Senior Bowl.
The Ringer
Questions About the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl After the NFC and AFC Championships
The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones recap the NFC and AFC championships and share questions they have about the Eagles and Chiefs as they look ahead to their Super Bowl matchup. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Lindsay Jones. Producer: Richie Bozek. Subscribe: Spotify.
The Ringer
The Broncos Hire Sean Payton, and the Texans Tap DeMeco Ryans
Nora and Lindsay recap the breaking news of Sean Payton returning to coach the Denver Broncos, and the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins.
The Ringer
Bradley Cooper at the Eagles Game, and ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Review
On this episode of Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda discuss a wide variety of celebrity news, featuring Bradley Cooper and other celebrities spotted at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the 49ers (0:45), a Jam Session review of Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge (14:27), Lauren Sánchez’s interesting interview with The Wall Street Journal (23:12), Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination controversy (31:24), and more!
The Ringer
Eli Manning on the Super Bowl and His Advice for the Kelce Brothers
Kevin is joined by Eli Manning to get his thoughts on the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, his take on which NFL city he’s most hated in, and his advice for the Kelce brothers about facing your sibling in an NFL game (0:41). Then, The Ringer’s Danny Kelly joins to discuss what he’s seen so far at the Senior Bowl, talk about the NFL draft, and share his best dad content recommendations (11:03).
Comments / 0