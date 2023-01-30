ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Jenks Resident Spearheads Effort To Brand Downtown Area

Downtown Jenks is getting a new identity thanks to the efforts of one of its residents. City leaders support the idea, while organizers of the citizen-led effort hopes the move will attract more businesses. Bryan Wilks and Shae Roach have been working for the last year and a half to...
The Outsiders House Museum Mentioned In Smithsonian Magazine

Nearly 40 years after the movie’s release, The Outsiders is back in the spotlight thanks to recognition from the Smithsonian Magazine. Lisa Fumarolo and her mom are big fans of The Outsiders book and movie. Instead of going through Kansas for their road trip, they decided to take a...
New Cafe In Mounds Combines History With Revitalization

A new cafe in Mounds is taking an old building and making it new, while still keeping many of its original parts. The people who own Cafe 75 in Mounds bought an old building in downtown that was piled high with antiques. Now, it’s a cafe that serves hundreds of people. John Mozingo works in Mounds and stopped by the cafe to pick up his lunch. He loves seeing new businesses come to town.
Construction Leader, Model For Golden Driller Statue Honored In Ceremony

Expo Square dedicated the Golden Driller statue to the Green Country native who was the inspiration for the project back when it began 56 years ago. John Franklin Stephens Jr. from Sapulpa was 29-years-old when he was selected as the model for the Driller's face and figure, after working in oil fields. Stephens also oversaw the icon's construction in 1966, serving as the superintendent of the project.
Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food

A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses

Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is

In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
Another round of wintry mix expected in Green Country

---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. Monday brought freezing rain and thunder sleet to the Tulsa area, coating roads with a layer of ice...
Tulsa Oilers Team With American Heart Association For 'Red Out Game'

The Tulsa Oilers are partnering with the American Heart Association to help raise awareness about the importance of heart health. On Friday the team will 'Red Out' the rink at the BOK Center during their game against the Idaho Steelheads. It's all part of national wear red day. Susan Brehm from the American Heart Association in Tulsa and Luke Hamilton with the Oilers joined News On 6 to talk more about the event.
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
Tulsan to appear on Jeopardy! game show

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsan will be appearing on an episode of Jeopardy! this week. Patti Palmer is a bookseller and retired teacher from right here in Tulsa, according to her contestant profile. She will appear with Aaron Bola, an emergency medicine doctor from New York, this Wednesday,...
