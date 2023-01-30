Read full article on original website
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
I'm a financial planner, and I can tell you inflation means you're losing money by keeping it in a CD right now
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. With inflation high and interest rates on...
Whole Foods is sick of high prices, too — so it's pulling the Walmart trick of squeezing suppliers to bring prices down
Whole Foods asked its suppliers to help it lower prices as inflation eases at a meeting in December, according to the Wall Street Journal.
A lot of big employers are slashing jobs, but these companies — from Chipotle to United Airlines — are still hiring
Despite the layoffs rippling across industries like tech, media, and finance, there are companies that are still hiring. Here's a running list.
The tech firms that are laying off workers will regret it because the cuts can leave lasting damage
Almost every big tech company, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, has laid off staff. Experts say layoffs do reputational damage and hit morale.
Meta exec warns philanthropy and worker perks can 'create drag' on a company. 'You must be willing to focus and prioritize.'
"The best time to stop a distraction is before it starts," Andrew Bosworth wrote in a blog post. "The second best time is now."
The number of Americans earning over $100,000 who are living paycheck to paycheck is climbing as inflation squeezes households, survey shows
51% of people earning more than $100,000 surveyed by Pymnts.com said they were living month to month.
'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim says the real-estate market bottomed out in 2022, but a full recovery may still be a couple years away
Oppenheim also said that demand for homes was so hot during the pandemic that sellers would get '10 offers on a crappy home with no yard.'
Blackstone is stepping up evictions of hundreds of tenants across the US as a top exec vows 'cash-flow growth'
One of the country's biggest landlords, the $975 billion investment firm has primarily increased efforts to evict tenants in Georgia and Florida.
Meta's layoffs were expensive — it may have spent more than $88,000 per employee to cut 11,000 from the ranks
Meta's severance and personnel costs, following layoffs announced in November, totaled nearly $1 billion, the company reported Wednesday.
